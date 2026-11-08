Gov. Ron DeSantis Warns of More GOP Senate Losses

"Republicans could lose even more Senate seats in 2028 if the GOP doesn't get its act together," tweets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Republicans could lose even more Senate seats in 2028 if the GOP doesn’t get its act together. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 8, 2026

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Denial is not somewhere to remain. Sure, there are election knee-jerk reactions and stubborn 'I-was-right-ism' that can plague a party going down in defeat for a little while. But it must not go on too long. That holds the potential to hinder future work and progress. There is a season for reflection, but that must be moved on from in a speedy manner in order to prepare for what the coming weeks, months, and years hold.

The Republicans have not received a positive report card in the 2026 elections, with certain exceptions. There should come an honest assessment of what transpired and where, from here, the party can go. Disappointments come. Let it be yesterday's news.