Leftist Calls Watching Hasan's Execution ‘Psychopathic’ ... Gets Hit With His Luigi Mangione Praise

Ever since there was an announcement the public execution of the Fort Hood terrorist may be televised, the Left has been in an absolute uproar.

They've talked non-stop about the 'inhumanity' and how this administration is fascist because they are allowing a public execution. Just totally rending their garments in agony over it all.

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You are a legit psychopath if you want to watch a public execution — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 8, 2026

Evan Loves Worf is a leftist influencer who has a new gripe with Trump every single day.

This you? https://t.co/5fsLDStglo — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 9, 2026

It seems like Evan might be a bit of a hypocrite. He thinks watching a terrorist be executed is 'psychopathic', but on the other hand, he praised Luigi Mangione who shot an innocent father and husband because he worked at an insurance company.

That's certainly some interesting logic.

That's leftist logic for you.

You made a valid point in exposing his hypocrisy, but honestly, I don’t want to see public executions, regardless of how monstrous the criminal may be. I find them barbaric, and I worry about their psychological impact on society. Repeated exposure to graphic violence can gradually desensitize us, especially when death is presented as Justice and something to celebrate. What once horrified us can become something we watch with indifference, or worse, derive satisfaction from. Even Saddam Hussein, whom I deeply despised, I had no desire to watch the footage of his execution. My concern isn’t sympathy for the criminal, but what these spectacles do to our psyche. — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) October 9, 2026

That's a fair point. Anyone who doesn't want to watch, shouldn't watch. But also, people don't have to take you seriously when you celebrate the slaughter of an innocent man just doing his job.

“I saw people murdered on camera… and that’s good!” https://t.co/Ckyv9U6lJd — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 9, 2026

Evan only likes it when people he disagrees with politically are killed on camera, evidently.

@esjesjesj You are a legit psychopath if you wish a murderer happy new year. https://t.co/c5IPuJ8Kcv — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) October 9, 2026

Actually.

Hypocrites. The lot of them. — Justin Belisle (@JustinBelisle_) October 9, 2026

Oh, but, but...but, that’s totally different, because, see, that was for a progressive cause — for the People, against the enemy of the People (to use Maoist jargon, totally applicable here). This is what being a progressive means, it always boils (no pun intended) down to this — if you are not progressive, you should be hurt. And even though it’s terrible as a governing principle (it always produces misery), it is a perfect adaptive trait from an evolutionary standpoint: people become progressives because they don’t want to be hurt. — Bohumilo (@bohumilo) October 10, 2026

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That's (D) different and stuff.

@EYakoby Leftists think public execution is evil unless you’re somebody they don’t like otherwise its totally fine. — LinktheAlchemist (@Lnkthealchemist) October 9, 2026

Basically, they think they get to decide who gets executed or not.

@EYakoby The left cannot comprehend a functional justice system. They only see a just punishment as one that satisfies their rabid feelings and emotions — Jahosofet (@jahosofet) October 9, 2026

And that is actual fascism.

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