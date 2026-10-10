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Leftist Calls Watching Hasan's Execution ‘Psychopathic’ ... Gets Hit With His Luigi Mangione Praise

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 10, 2026 3:45 PM
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Leftist Calls Watching Hasan's Execution ‘Psychopathic’ ... Gets Hit With His Luigi Mangione Praise
AP Photo/Bell County Sheriff's Department, File

Ever since there was an announcement the public execution of the Fort Hood terrorist may be televised, the Left has been in an absolute uproar. 

They've talked non-stop about the 'inhumanity' and how this administration is fascist because they are allowing a public execution. Just totally rending their garments in agony over it all. 

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Evan Loves Worf is a leftist influencer who has a new gripe with Trump every single day. 

It seems like Evan might be a bit of a hypocrite. He thinks watching a terrorist be executed is 'psychopathic', but on the other hand, he praised Luigi Mangione who shot an innocent father and husband because he worked at an insurance company.

That's certainly some interesting logic. 

That's leftist logic for you.

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That's a fair point. Anyone who doesn't want to watch, shouldn't watch. But also, people don't have to take you seriously when you celebrate the slaughter of an innocent man just doing his job. 

Evan only likes it when people he disagrees with politically are killed on camera, evidently. 

Actually. 

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That's (D) different and stuff. 

Basically, they think they get to decide who gets executed or not. 

And that is actual fascism. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP

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