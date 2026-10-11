Jake Tapper Thought It Was Smart to LECTURE DHS Sec. Mullin Over 5-Year-Old, He Thought WRONG -WATCH

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin just delivered a pointed (epic, devastating, direct, assertive, kick-butt) response to Jake Tapper during a discussion of the recent ICE shooting in the Bronx, where agents fired on a criminal illegal migrant who accelerated his vehicle toward them with a 5-year-old in the backseat.⁠

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Seems Jake is angry at ICE, not the illegal for using the child as a shield in the first place.

Tapper pressed on whether officers should have confirmed the child’s presence before using force, but Mullin flipped the script by noting that the driver himself knew his son was in the car and still chose to ram the agents.

In other words, Mullin BODIED Tapper.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin just MIC DROPPED Jake Tapper’s smear against ICE TAPPER: Shouldn't agents be checking if a 5-year-old is in the vehicle before they fire into it?! MULLIN: You know who the 5YO was in the car? [The alien] did. He chose to ACCELERATE. Why would you put your child into a situation like that?! 💯💯 Spot on. The media wants to attack ICE but not the illegal criminal who caused it! ICE is not going anywhere. If illegals want ICE to stop shooting, stop trying to ram them with a vehicle! https://t.co/gAD77BTuG0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2026

We know it shouldn't surprise us at all that Tapper is angrier at ICE for not being psychic than he is at the illegal whose neighbors called an actual menace to society for putting the child in danger in the first place.

You'd think he'd be on the right side of one of these stories even by sheer accident but he keeps finding ways to be wrong. Whatever works for him, we guess.

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