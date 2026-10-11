LITERAL Menace to Society: We Just Learned Even MORE About Lefties' New Favorite Illegal and WOOF

Neighbors of the Dominican migrant with a lengthy rap sheet and alleged Trinitarios gang ties (and who Democrats are now framing as some innocent HERO just trying to make his way in the world today) are breathing easier after ICE agents shot him in the neck during a Bronx takedown — especially once word got out that he had previously pulled a machete on a resident’s nephew and generally terrorized their Washington Heights building.

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Oh, it gets worse.

SO MUCH worse.

But it always does with our pals on the Left, you know?

'Criminal illegal' migrant shot by ICE tormented NYC apartment building with machete, neighbor claims: 'Menace to society' https://t.co/FGiGLjQ8R9 — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2026

Tormented an entire apartment building.

Bad guy.

From the New York Post:

Dominican Republic-native Oscar Belgal, 28, who authorities said has ties to the bloodthirsty Trinitarios street gang, wreaked havoc at the Washington Heights apartment building where he lived until about a year ago, according to a one-time neighbor. “He’s a menace to society,” the shaken resident said of Belgal — whom Mayor Mamdani outrageously called a “New Yorker” whose release he tried to negotiate as he railed against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

And Hochul is angry at ICE for taking this monster down.

K.

What the hell?

Lefty hero update — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 10, 2026

All too true.

@nypost Didn't he use his kid as a human shield? — "Elections" Have Consequences (@PaulGaier1) October 11, 2026

He did, indeed. But the Left blamed ICE for not being psychic and realizing just how damn evil this particular illegal really is.

@nypost What did we expect… but it was the nazi ICE agents fault!!!!! lol — Mr_Gent (@cfloatthegent) October 10, 2026

It's always ICE's fault because they are ALWAYS on the wrong side of every issue and situation. Democrats have made an art form of it.

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Related:

Give Him a Third Term! CATO Scold David Bier's SMUG Thread Dragging Trump on Immigration BACKFIRES

'You Tell Them OR WE WILL': Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest TIK-TOK We've Ever Seen on James Talarico

You KNOW the James Talarico Tea Is BAD If Obama Bro Jon Favreau Is Already Doing Damage Control

Mike Rogers Decimated Abdul El-Sayed but It's CNN (No, Really!) That Well and Truly ENDED Him -WATCH

Sooo ... About That Illegal ICE Shot in the Bronx Yesterday? Yeah, There's a Whole Lot MORE to Him

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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