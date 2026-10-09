TMZ Is Getting Ratioed Into the Sun for This Take on NYC ICE Shooting (Did Mamdani Write It?)

The latest outrage from the political party that never met a criminal illegal alien they wouldn't be willing to fight to keep from being deported happened after the ICE-involved shooting in New York City.

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ICE attempted to pick up this illegal alien, who resisted while his young child was in the back seat. According to the DHS, he attempted to drive his car toward officers and at least one fired a shot, wounding him.

NEW: ICE announces that the Dominican criminal illegal alien shot by ICE in the Bronx yesterday previously fled from ICE in September, and ICE didn’t pursue. Yesterday, ICE says they tried to block him in with several vehicles and he tried to flee again by ramming the ICE cars. ICE says they also had a detainer on him on a prior arrest last year, but NYC released him and ignored the detainer. ICE says because he’s a known flight risk, they now have him in detention outside of New York. DHS Sec. Mullin then blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani for referring to the alien as a “New Yorker”, and for running to the microphones about this, but having nothing to say about the attempted stabbing murder & robbery of a NYPD officer by two Dominican illegal aliens last week. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 9, 2026

The post from @BillMelugin_:

ICE announces that the Dominican criminal illegal alien shot by ICE in the Bronx yesterday previously fled from ICE in September, and ICE didn’t pursue. Yesterday, ICE says they tried to block him in with several vehicles and he tried to flee again by ramming the ICE cars. ICE says they also had a detainer on him on a prior arrest last year, but NYC released him and ignored the detainer. ICE says because he’s a known flight risk, they now have him in detention outside of New York. DHS Sec. Mullin then blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani for referring to the alien as a “New Yorker”, and for running to the microphones about this, but having nothing to say about the attempted stabbing murder & robbery of a NYPD officer by two Dominican illegal aliens last week.

More:

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tish confirmed tonight that the Dominican illegal alien ICE shot during a targeted operation has two prior NYPD arrests, one for robbery in 2023, which led to him pleading guilty to 4th degree grand larceny, and another for criminal sale of a controlled substance, which is still pending. His name is Oscar Bergdahl, and some NY Democratic politicians are now rushing to his defense, demanding his release, and calling for ICE to be abolished entirely. The facts and details of what led up the shooting are still unclear. We will see if there’s any ICE bodycam. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 9, 2026

This guy should have remained on the streets, according to Democrats:

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tish confirmed tonight that the Dominican illegal alien ICE shot during a targeted operation has two prior NYPD arrests, one for robbery in 2023, which led to him pleading guilty to 4th degree grand larceny, and another for criminal sale of a controlled substance, which is still pending. His name is Oscar Bergdahl, and some NY Democratic politicians are now rushing to his defense, demanding his release, and calling for ICE to be abolished entirely. The facts and details of what led up the shooting are still unclear. We will see if there’s any ICE bodycam.

Add it all up and the media's doing their thing again.

This is TMZ's framing in their post:

🚨 ICE agent shoots man in front of 5-year-old boy in New York City. Details: https://t.co/Y20lxUoC6M https://t.co/ZkFNi8p3Ys — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2026

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There's heavy "Maryland man" energy in that take.

@TMZ TMZ loves defending gangbanger thugs who RAMMED ICE AGENTS and put his OWN CHILD in danger. You people are absolutely DISGUSTING. You make me sick. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 9, 2026

@TMZ Man? You mean an illegal gang member with a long criminal history that rammed an ice vehicle with a kid in the car? The context seems relevant. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) October 9, 2026

It IS relevant, which is why hack media outlets will bury it and not put it right up front in posts and headlines.

Fixed it: “Illegal alien convicted felon thug takes his 5 year old son on terror ride running from law enforcement.” — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) October 9, 2026

That's more like it, not that the usual suspects in "journalism" will ever frame it that way.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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