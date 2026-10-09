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TMZ Is Getting Ratioed Into the Sun for This Take on NYC ICE Shooting (Did Mamdani Write It?)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 09, 2026 1:46 PM
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TMZ Is Getting Ratioed Into the Sun for This Take on NYC ICE Shooting (Did Mamdani Write It?)
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The latest outrage from the political party that never met a criminal illegal alien they wouldn't be willing to fight to keep from being deported happened after the ICE-involved shooting in New York City.

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ICE attempted to pick up this illegal alien, who resisted while his young child was in the back seat. According to the DHS, he attempted to drive his car toward officers and at least one fired a shot, wounding him. 

The post from @BillMelugin_: 

ICE announces that the Dominican criminal illegal alien shot by ICE in the Bronx yesterday previously fled from ICE in September, and ICE didn’t pursue. Yesterday, ICE says they tried to block him in with several vehicles and he tried to flee again by ramming the ICE cars. ICE says they also had a detainer on him on a prior arrest last year, but NYC released him and ignored the detainer. 

ICE says because he’s a known flight risk, they now have him in detention outside of New York. 

DHS Sec. Mullin then blasts NYC Mayor Mamdani for referring to the alien as a “New Yorker”, and for running to the microphones about this, but having nothing to say about the attempted stabbing murder & robbery of a NYPD officer by two Dominican illegal aliens last week.

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This guy should have remained on the streets, according to Democrats: 

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tish confirmed tonight that the Dominican illegal alien ICE shot during a targeted operation has two prior NYPD arrests, one for robbery in 2023, which led to him pleading guilty to 4th degree grand larceny, and another for criminal sale of a controlled substance, which is still pending.  

His name is Oscar Bergdahl, and some NY Democratic politicians are now rushing to his defense, demanding his release, and calling for ICE to be abolished entirely.  

The facts and details of what led up the shooting are still unclear. We will see if there’s any ICE bodycam.

Add it all up and the media's doing their thing again.

This is TMZ's framing in their post: 

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There's heavy "Maryland man" energy in that take. 

It IS relevant, which is why hack media outlets will bury it and not put it right up front in posts and headlines. 

That's more like it, not that the usual suspects in "journalism" will ever frame it that way. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics CRIME | DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | NEW YORK

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