So, She's a Preacher Now? Kamala Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent at Philadelphia Church

Maybe we have underestimated Kamala Harris for years. Maybe, instead of a floundering Presidential candidate who gets increasingly screechy and acrid every day the election gets closer, she is actually a renowned international spy able to blend into any environment.

We already know she can pull off a French accent (remember, she was raised in Canada). But as the 2024 election campaign has unfolded, Harris has shown a Rich Little-like scary talent for adopting any accent for any occasion. '

Southern dandy? Check. Jamaican Rastafarian? Check. Kammy from the block? Check. Spicy Latinx? Check.

(AOC may have helped her with that last one.)

We could go on, but we don't want to explode any sarcasm meters out there. Earlier this morning, we were treated to a brand-new accent from the code-switching Mistress of Voice Disguises, as she debuted 'Southern Baptist Preacher' at a church in Philadelphia.

Watch:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at a black Philadelphia church pic.twitter.com/HFFKNnL5Tt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2024

Praise be! Is the spirit moving you yet? Other than to throw up, that is?

Now, we could mention here how Kamala was never even raised in a Christian church, but instead raised on the traditions of the vengeful Hindu goddess Kali, but we'd prefer to just let Twitter drag Harris for yet another fake accent that made the entire platform die of cringe.

She sounds like she’s casting a spell. 😂 https://t.co/Bbm0FbiZ2m — Chels (@ChesterXeet) October 27, 2024

If that spell was Harry Potter's 'Vomitare Viridis,' then it worked.

I can't wait for her Creole variant to drop. https://t.co/0nJlYowxr7 pic.twitter.com/PQqPyPBkvx — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) October 27, 2024

Just tell her there are votes available in Louisiana and she'll bust it out.

After all, as Twitchy reported yesterday, she's coming hilariously close to a German Nazi accent with many of her recent speeches.

If Kamala cares about the Asian vote she’ll give a speech in Chinatown next. https://t.co/JuiwG69E4n — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 27, 2024

Don't give her any ideas. She's so desperate, she'll do it.

Martin Luther Harris pic.twitter.com/FYCKC7RMzi — Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) October 27, 2024

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. Outstanding.

Yes, we have not forgotten how Harris once gave the exact same speech, on the exact same day, with two different accents: one for Detroit, one for Pittsburgh.

She is truly one of the most inauthentic, absurd, and absolutely craptastic orators of our time. How she made it to the top of a Presidential ticket needs to be studied in PoliSci classes for the next 100 years. https://t.co/xPRaI0tkTP — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 27, 2024

Craptastic, craptacular, crapalicious. That's Harris in a nutshell.

And it is truly baffling how many Democrats refuse to even acknowledge it.

It’s amazing how Kamala continues to make Hillary Clinton seem authentic and charismatic by comparison



pic.twitter.com/w4rkSrXCUz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 27, 2024

She may even carry hot sauce in her purse.

We apologize, Twitchy readers, for subjecting you to this audio torture yet again.

If you’re a churchgoer in attendance or just viewing this down here, how are you not insulted by fake accent #6? https://t.co/6c1sqZ8Y66 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 27, 2024

We imagine churchgoers might also be offended by the fact that Harris recently told two young men they were at the 'wrong rally' for saying 'Jesus is Lord.'

But now she be preachin'.

Yeah, right.

This phoniness from the woman who told Christians they were “at the wrong rally” for shouting “Jesus is Lord” is exactly why she’ll lose. https://t.co/9YZAOSjr6B — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) October 27, 2024

Among many, many other reasons.

Spin the wheel- What will it be today? https://t.co/VzI90EKMAg pic.twitter.com/tvULefD5Vp — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) October 27, 2024

LOL. We would die laughing if she went with 'Valley Girl.'

'Snobbish Elites' is really her go-to though.

Means a lot coming from a Drunk Commie! https://t.co/Wb1rEaLCpO pic.twitter.com/AyMEdg6S3i — Bryan Key (@ke64728513) October 27, 2024

Oh, we take our last comment back. 'Drunk Communist' is definitely Harris's most natural accent.

The biggest thing about these types of people who “code switch” like this is that they’re empty vessels. They use this as a way of appearing like an ally and part of the in group but in reality they offer nothing. It’s sociopathic fake behavior meant to win you over. https://t.co/nRE5rsRSea — shore break (@beach_break960) October 27, 2024

BINGO.

Harris regularly displays more than a few sociopathic personality traits.

OMG! This bitch gotteth to get realeth. The joy cometh after Election Day and we see you exit stage right. Pastor Kamala has failed once again. https://t.co/OfQk9sQBpa — Andrew (@Drewdaddyb1) October 27, 2024

HA.

Yes, we're going to pray for the joy to cometh on the morning of November 6 when, hopefully, America will never have to hear from Kamala Harris again.

Not in any accent.