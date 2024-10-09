SO Genuine! On Colbert, Kamala Harris Takes a Page From Elizabeth Warren to Woo Swing State Voters

The Harris campaign's original strategy of doing very few interviews, even of the softball variety, and having their candidates stick to scripted speeches in front of bussed-in "supporters" has fallen apart and now they've been forced into a change in strategy. That new approach is backfiring, which is why they didn't want to do it in the first place.

Kamala Harris has done an interview with "60 Minutes," and also "The View" and the Colbert show on CBS.

Even the interviews with friendly hosts show why the Harris campaign did not want to go this route:

Thinking this Kamala unleashed thing was a bad idea for her campaign. pic.twitter.com/nsbTXwG4dj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 9, 2024

Kamala Harris breaks into an accent for no particular reason.



The phoniest candidate of all time.



Smart Democrats knew this is exactly who they were getting as a candidate, and are now freaking out that the reality is impossible to conceal.pic.twitter.com/vq7KQixrft — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 9, 2024

And that wasn't even the most cringe-y part.

With Harris at risk in swing states and polling horribly among men of all demographics, Kamala took a swing for the popularity fences by cracking open a beer with Stephen Colbert:

The champagne of beers.



Thank you for having me, @colbertlateshow! pic.twitter.com/OBd7Wn5Yg7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 9, 2024

Kamala Harris took a sip of Miller High Life during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” https://t.co/LD7ShHGjJh pic.twitter.com/k2qJFQMLD8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2024

So genuine! So relatable!

OMG SHES JUST LIKE US! — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 9, 2024

She’s just so “relatable” now!…. — Dr. G. Russian Bot (@overitall69) October 9, 2024

But at least there's finally been some comedy on one of the lib late night shows:

Watching the Kamala/Walz

Hey, We’re Normal Tour

Is funnier than anything Colbert or Kimmel ever did https://t.co/lDqaOOTSaA — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 9, 2024

Harris just made Elizabeth Warren seem more authentic.

Sweet irony: Elizabeth Warren drinks beer on Instagram while she berated justice Kavanaugh for liking his

Just when you thought she couldn't embarrass herself anymore than claiming she was 1/1024 not white, she said: "hold my beer"

pic.twitter.com/bTLjAZVJ9V — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 2, 2019

The Harris campaign should make sure to keep their candidate away from the grill, because those photo ops always end up in embarrassment.

The timing of Harris' optics are, as usual, awful:

You are so disrespectful. Imagine thinking this was a good idea while Americans are suffering. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 9, 2024

What hurricanes? — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 9, 2024

When it comes to the storms, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exposed Harris for the phony that she is earlier this week.