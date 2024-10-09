SO Genuine! On Colbert, Kamala Harris Takes a Page From Elizabeth Warren to Woo Swing State Voters

Trump Supporter Torches CNN Panel for Calling Trump Hitler
Doug P.  |  10:37 AM on October 09, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Harris campaign's original strategy of doing very few interviews, even of the softball variety, and having their candidates stick to scripted speeches in front of bussed-in "supporters" has fallen apart and now they've been forced into a change in strategy. That new approach is backfiring, which is why they didn't want to do it in the first place. 

Kamala Harris has done an interview with "60 Minutes," and also "The View" and the Colbert show on CBS.

Even the interviews with friendly hosts show why the Harris campaign did not want to go this route: 

And that wasn't even the most cringe-y part.

With Harris at risk in swing states and polling horribly among men of all demographics, Kamala took a swing for the popularity fences by cracking open a beer with Stephen Colbert:

So genuine! So relatable! 

But at least there's finally been some comedy on one of the lib late night shows:

Harris just made Elizabeth Warren seem more authentic.

The Harris campaign should make sure to keep their candidate away from the grill, because those photo ops always end up in embarrassment.

The timing of Harris' optics are, as usual, awful:

When it comes to the storms, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exposed Harris for the phony that she is earlier this week.

