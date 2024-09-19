MUY (KA)MALA! Harris Drops New, Cringeworthy Spanish Accent During Congressional Hispanic Caucus Speech

Kamala Harris has a few non-verbal tics: the weird laugh she does, and changing accents based on whatever audience is listening to her latest word salad. We told you about how fake she is a couple of times, with this supercut of her switching accents and her really offensive Black accent.

Advertisement

She's added a new one to her repertoire: a fake Latina (or is it Latine or Latinx? We can't remember anymore).

Kamala Harris just debuted her fake Latina accent while speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.



It might be her most cringe accent yet.pic.twitter.com/zarwYDEkFx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024

Yikes.

Almost as good as AOC — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2024

Heh.

And ouch.

God.



Kamala Harris is more racist than Amos and Andy. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 18, 2024

YUP.

This is racist af lol



Can you imagine Trump or Vance doing this & the backlash? — Space Oddity🇺🇸⚓⚡🪶⚛️ (@Space_Sausages) September 18, 2024

If any Republican did this, the media would paint them as racist for the rest of their lives, and mention it in their obituary.

Anybody else wanna see her do a rally in Chinatown? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 18, 2024

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Now they'll try to defend cross-race "code switching." Just watch. — NYC Conservative (@newyorkshade) September 18, 2024

They already tried that.

She realizes there are like 21 countries that speak Spanish AROUND THE WORLD? All of them have different dialects and accents which she just mocked. This is gross. — BooBo🟠zBelly 🐻🔧 (@CryptoCG2) September 18, 2024

She realizes none of this.

She went full Rasta. https://t.co/qzWDn3uuVh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2024

Never go full Rasta.

It’s not complete until the audience is Chinese. https://t.co/5YKLklSzVN — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 18, 2024

This needs to happen.

EL. OH. EL.

It really is something, isn't it?

Latino voters are registering Republican more than ever this cycle and no cheesy fake accent is going to change that.



In Florida, we have been able to flip Miami-Dade County one of the largest Latino counties in the country to Republican and I think we’ll start to see similar… https://t.co/eEGzdzRteq — Juan C. Porras (@JuanPorrasFL) September 18, 2024

Can't imagine why they're leaving the Democratic Party. Total mystery.