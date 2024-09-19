MUY (KA)MALA! Harris Drops New, Cringeworthy Spanish Accent During Congressional Hispanic Caucus Speech

FAKE NEWS: CNN Puts ProPublica Editor on Air to Continue Spreading DANGEROUS LIES...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris has a few non-verbal tics: the weird laugh she does, and changing accents based on whatever audience is listening to her latest word salad. We told you about how fake she is a couple of times, with this supercut of her switching accents and her really offensive Black accent.

She's added a new one to her repertoire: a fake Latina (or is it Latine or Latinx? We can't remember anymore).

Yikes.

Heh.

And ouch.

YUP.

If any Republican did this, the media would paint them as racist for the rest of their lives, and mention it in their obituary.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

They already tried that.

She realizes none of this.

Never go full Rasta.

This needs to happen.

EL. OH. EL.

It really is something, isn't it?

Can't imagine why they're leaving the Democratic Party. Total mystery.

