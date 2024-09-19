MUY (KA)MALA! Harris Drops New, Cringeworthy Spanish Accent During Congressional Hispanic Caucus Speech

Kamala Harris has a few non-verbal tics: the weird laugh she does, and changing accents based on whatever audience is listening to her latest word salad. We told you about how fake she is a couple of times, with this supercut of her switching accents and her really offensive Black accent.
She's added a new one to her repertoire: a fake Latina (or is it Latine or Latinx? We can't remember anymore).
Kamala Harris just debuted her fake Latina accent while speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024
It might be her most cringe accent yet.pic.twitter.com/zarwYDEkFx
Yikes.
Almost as good as AOC— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2024
Heh.
And ouch.
God.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 18, 2024
Kamala Harris is more racist than Amos and Andy.
YUP.
This is racist af lol— Space Oddity🇺🇸⚓⚡🪶⚛️ (@Space_Sausages) September 18, 2024
Can you imagine Trump or Vance doing this & the backlash?
If any Republican did this, the media would paint them as racist for the rest of their lives, and mention it in their obituary.
Anybody else wanna see her do a rally in Chinatown?— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 18, 2024
Laughed. Out. Loud.
Now they'll try to defend cross-race "code switching." Just watch.— NYC Conservative (@newyorkshade) September 18, 2024
She realizes there are like 21 countries that speak Spanish AROUND THE WORLD? All of them have different dialects and accents which she just mocked. This is gross.— BooBo🟠zBelly 🐻🔧 (@CryptoCG2) September 18, 2024
She realizes none of this.
She went full Rasta. https://t.co/qzWDn3uuVh— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2024
Never go full Rasta.
It’s not complete until the audience is Chinese. https://t.co/5YKLklSzVN— BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 18, 2024
This needs to happen.
*Uses a Latin accent once* https://t.co/EbVXCcjqrX pic.twitter.com/4u8Dvgi3YF— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 19, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
Sweet. Baby. Jesus. https://t.co/DoAZph0TGo— Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 18, 2024
It really is something, isn't it?
Latino voters are registering Republican more than ever this cycle and no cheesy fake accent is going to change that.— Juan C. Porras (@JuanPorrasFL) September 18, 2024
In Florida, we have been able to flip Miami-Dade County one of the largest Latino counties in the country to Republican and I think we’ll start to see similar… https://t.co/eEGzdzRteq
Can't imagine why they're leaving the Democratic Party. Total mystery.
