Associated Press Rushes to Defend Kamala Harris After Trump Highlighted Her Pandering Phoniness

The Associated Press has already been busy throwing themselves on grenades to protect the Democrats' presumptive nominee Kamala Harris. Today's example spotlights Donald Trump's comments which in part were mocking Harris' pandering during a recent speech in Atlanta:

Kamala unveils a new accent in Atlanta:



pic.twitter.com/qju5sT6qIV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2024

Even Hillary Clinton might advise Harris to take it down a notch.

But when it comes to Trump's response to that, the Associated Press is again doing their thing:

Analysis: Donald Trump questioning Kamala Harris' race shows he doesn't understand code-switching https://t.co/0J72YyjLye — The Associated Press (@AP) August 2, 2024

Putting on a fake accent depending on who you're talking to is just "code-switching," according to the AP.

LOL



“Code-switching” is what phonies do. https://t.co/hajO8SytZn — RBe (@RBPundit) August 2, 2024

Did the Harris campaign write this story intro?

Kamala Harris has range. She can grill nominees for the Supreme Court or meet with foreign dignitaries, then pivot to hosting a Diwali celebration or dancing enthusiastically alongside an HBCU-styled marching band. It is a dexterity that Harris, the first Black woman and Asian-American to serve as vice president, developed as a person of color to navigate the corridors of power or Main Street in a nation where race and identity influence how one is received or embraced. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, is an adroit code-switcher, a term that can include deliberately adjusting one’s speech style and expression to optimize relatability and ensure she gets a message across.

All that could have been said with far fewer words:

That's a lot of extra work to describe someone being fake. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 2, 2024

Right?

Yep. The totally-objective wire service is still going with the code-switching thing... https://t.co/dTFaIOyn1Z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 2, 2024

Just imagine how shameless they're going to get in the next few weeks.

The AP's water-carrying might embarrass even North Korean state media.

Code-switching? Wasn't this same idea of adopting someone's mannerisms called appropriation not that long ago? — Christy (@PotFullOfFrogs) August 2, 2024

Is there any limit to what they won’t do to support a democrat? — What the freak is wrong with people? (@aopaderf) August 2, 2024

No there isn't, and the AP is the worst of the worst.

So if I run for office someday and break out a black accent because my great grandmother was black, I’m sure it won’t be questioned, right, because I’m just “code-switching” and embracing my heritage? https://t.co/exMWUwX7m6 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 2, 2024

Without a doubt the AP's "code-switching" excuse will NOT apply to any Republican who does it.