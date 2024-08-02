Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of...
BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance...
Basement 2.0: Kamala Harris Just Needs to ‘Duck and Hide’ Until the Election
Tariq Nasheed Weighs in on Trump at the NABJ Conference and You'll Be...
Olympic Boxing Travesty Shows What Biden-Harris Title IX Rewrite Means for American Girls
Kamala Harris Reads Directly From Binder to Press, Takes No Questions
He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and...
President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves...
FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are...
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported...
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump

Associated Press Rushes to Defend Kamala Harris After Trump Highlighted Her Pandering Phoniness

Doug P.  |  8:45 AM on August 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Associated Press has already been busy throwing themselves on grenades to protect the Democrats' presumptive nominee Kamala Harris. Today's example spotlights Donald Trump's comments which in part were mocking Harris' pandering during a recent speech in Atlanta:

Advertisement

Even Hillary Clinton might advise Harris to take it down a notch.

But when it comes to Trump's response to that, the Associated Press is again doing their thing: 

Putting on a fake accent depending on who you're talking to is just "code-switching," according to the AP. 

Did the Harris campaign write this story intro?

Kamala Harris has range. She can grill nominees for the Supreme Court or meet with foreign dignitaries, then pivot to hosting a Diwali celebration or dancing enthusiastically alongside an HBCU-styled marching band.

It is a dexterity that Harris, the first Black woman and Asian-American to serve as vice president, developed as a person of color to navigate the corridors of power or Main Street in a nation where race and identity influence how one is received or embraced.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, is an adroit code-switcher, a term that can include deliberately adjusting one’s speech style and expression to optimize relatability and ensure she gets a message across.

All that could have been said with far fewer words: 

Recommended

BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Right?

Just imagine how shameless they're going to get in the next few weeks.

The AP's water-carrying might embarrass even North Korean state media.

No there isn't, and the AP is the worst of the worst.

Without a doubt the AP's "code-switching" excuse will NOT apply to any Republican who does it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth
Grateful Calvin
Tariq Nasheed Weighs in on Trump at the NABJ Conference and You'll Be Surprised
Brett T.
He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and Wins Silver)
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Reads Directly From Binder to Press, Takes No Questions
Brett T.
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE
Amy Curtis
FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth Grateful Calvin
Advertisement