Who Did a Pandering, Fake Accent Better? Hillary Clinton vs. Kamala Harris

Doug P.  |  9:17 AM on July 31, 2024
Twitchy

No matter what somebody might think of Donald Trump, nobody can claim that he isn't the same person in front of any audience. The Trump we see having rallies in inner cities is the exact same one we see at rural rallies. The same can't be said for other political chameleons who change clothing and accents to try and adapt to their current surroundings for reasons of pandering. 

When it comes to that kind of pandering, the VP and presumptive Democrat nominee for president had a rally in Atlanta yesterday where the level of honesty and authenticity in her speech was lower than the testosterone level on a "White Dudes for Harris" Zoom call. 

We've heard fake accents before, and this just might be a clip that makes the top ten: 

A new accent, unburdened by what has been:

That sounds quite familiar:

You've heard of "who wore it better," now here's the speech version of "who faked it better?" Compare and contrast:

Who faked it better? Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris?

If Harris visits Alaska maybe she'll get some pointers from Tina Fey so she can try to sound more like Sarah Palin.

