Who Did a Pandering, Fake Accent Better? Hillary Clinton vs. Kamala Harris

No matter what somebody might think of Donald Trump, nobody can claim that he isn't the same person in front of any audience. The Trump we see having rallies in inner cities is the exact same one we see at rural rallies. The same can't be said for other political chameleons who change clothing and accents to try and adapt to their current surroundings for reasons of pandering.

When it comes to that kind of pandering, the VP and presumptive Democrat nominee for president had a rally in Atlanta yesterday where the level of honesty and authenticity in her speech was lower than the testosterone level on a "White Dudes for Harris" Zoom call.

We've heard fake accents before, and this just might be a clip that makes the top ten:

This accent might not be entirely authentic. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KFVVb33Aya — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 31, 2024

A new accent, unburdened by what has been:

Kamala unveils a new accent in Atlanta:



pic.twitter.com/qju5sT6qIV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2024

Kamala Harris went to speak in Atlanta and now has a Southern accent. LSU coach Brian Kelly is jealous. But in all seriousness, why do people do this? It’s just so transparently fake. pic.twitter.com/xIXt29SexL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 31, 2024

That sounds quite familiar:

Reminds me of another fake ass Democrat who ran in 2016 … she wasn’t in no ways TIAAARD. pic.twitter.com/uA1KBbPmBs — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 31, 2024

Kamala Harris is Hillary 2.0. change my mind. pic.twitter.com/04qVyLwa0l — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) July 30, 2024

You've heard of "who wore it better," now here's the speech version of "who faked it better?" Compare and contrast:

Why do they always do this? pic.twitter.com/XNdBEgwuFg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 31, 2024

Who faked it better? Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris?

Pandering. That's all this is. Instead of looking "relatable" they end up looking ridiculous. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) July 31, 2024

Check her purse for hot sauce. — Me (@Keefer1958) July 31, 2024

If Harris visits Alaska maybe she'll get some pointers from Tina Fey so she can try to sound more like Sarah Palin.