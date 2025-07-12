Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores...
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals Might Get Jealous)

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on July 12, 2025
As we told you earlier, about 1,300 State Department workers getting laid off was enough to make Susan Rice say that America's days as the world's leading superpower are over. About 80,000 people work in some capacity for the U.S. State Department so apparently the ones who were laid off were carrying quite a load -- that or Rice is pushing more BS. 

The scene as laid off workers left State Department headquarters had a funereal feel to it and got somber media attention and sympathy that's never provided when there are private sector layoffs. 

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen might have to buy an extra margarita blender because his current new focus is those laid off State Department workers: 

These Dems care most about illegal aliens and laid off government workers and couldn't make it more clear. These same people applauded when Hillary Clinton vowed to put coal country out of work or when people got fired for not getting the Covid shot. 

Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores Jurisprudence and the Constitution
Amy Curtis
They make their "priorities" very clear, and working American citizens and taxpayers aren't among them. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, including the bloated self-serving bureaucracy President Trump's working to eliminate.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores Jurisprudence and the Constitution
Amy Curtis
