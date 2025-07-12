Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals Might Get Jealous)

As we told you earlier, about 1,300 State Department workers getting laid off was enough to make Susan Rice say that America's days as the world's leading superpower are over. About 80,000 people work in some capacity for the U.S. State Department so apparently the ones who were laid off were carrying quite a load -- that or Rice is pushing more BS.

The scene as laid off workers left State Department headquarters had a funereal feel to it and got somber media attention and sympathy that's never provided when there are private sector layoffs.

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen might have to buy an extra margarita blender because his current new focus is those laid off State Department workers:

Today I stood in solidarity w/ the over 1300 State Dept public servants who were fired by Trump & Rubio. These are American patriots who’ve dedicated their lives to advancing US interests & values.



This is America in Retreat. Our adversaries are smiling. A bad day for America. pic.twitter.com/XdIxLa88hr — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 11, 2025

These Dems care most about illegal aliens and laid off government workers and couldn't make it more clear. These same people applauded when Hillary Clinton vowed to put coal country out of work or when people got fired for not getting the Covid shot.

This guy continues to elevate “out-of-touch” to new levels. https://t.co/ECLoO8iTpn — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 12, 2025

They make their "priorities" very clear, and working American citizens and taxpayers aren't among them.

