MEDIA LAPDOGS: Associated Press Circles the Wagons to Defend Kamala Harris Against 'False Claims'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 23, 2024
ImgFlip

Here we go.

Despite her many failings as a candidate and as Vice President (she is the 'border czar', after all), the media are all in on Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee. To that end, they are going to inundate us with positive stories about how awesome she is (hahahahaha, okay) and spin (read: lie) about her past in order to elevate her candidacy.

The AP writes:

The announcement that Vice President Kamala Harris will seek the Democratic nomination for president is inspiring a wave of false claims about her eligibility and her background. Some first emerged years ago, while others only surfaced after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his bid for a second term.

Here’s a look at the facts.

It'd be a lot easier to look at the facts if the media had ever shown an interest in reporting the facts, and not just when those facts were beneficial to the Democratic Party.

Trust in the media, as a group, is at an all-time low. Can't imagine why.

Exactly.

The media are an arm of the Democratic Party, and all their glowing coverage nothing but campaign contributions.

It sure is.

And she didn't get a single vote in this primary.

But the defenders of democracy have assured us Donald Trump is the threat to democracy.

Carry that water, but don't hurt your backs, media.

A very not-funny joke, but a joke nonetheless.

And we still have about 100 days to the election.

Gird your loins.

B-b-b-b-b-bingo!

Yep. Here. We. Go.

This is a fact.

They are incredibly dishonest.

Sad, really, because journalism is such an important job and they've turned it into propaganda machine of the Democratic Party.

Exactly.

We caught that, too.

Absolutely ZERO credibility.

A verifiable fact.

Hop on train, folks.

FOCUS.

Like that word means anything.

They're so transparent, they're basically glass at this point.

