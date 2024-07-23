MEDIA LAPDOGS: Associated Press Circles the Wagons to Defend Kamala Harris Against 'False Claims'

Here we go.

Despite her many failings as a candidate and as Vice President (she is the 'border czar', after all), the media are all in on Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee. To that end, they are going to inundate us with positive stories about how awesome she is (hahahahaha, okay) and spin (read: lie) about her past in order to elevate her candidacy.

FACT FOCUS: A look at false claims around Kamala Harris and her campaign for the White House https://t.co/bRjllmFs5s — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2024

The AP writes:

The announcement that Vice President Kamala Harris will seek the Democratic nomination for president is inspiring a wave of false claims about her eligibility and her background. Some first emerged years ago, while others only surfaced after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his bid for a second term. Here’s a look at the facts.

It'd be a lot easier to look at the facts if the media had ever shown an interest in reporting the facts, and not just when those facts were beneficial to the Democratic Party.

Trust in the media, as a group, is at an all-time low. Can't imagine why.

Who needs to campaign when you have the MSM in your pocket... — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 23, 2024

Exactly.

The media are an arm of the Democratic Party, and all their glowing coverage nothing but campaign contributions.

Is it true that Kamala Harris has never won a single primary vote? — Magills (@magills_) July 23, 2024

It sure is.

And she didn't get a single vote in this primary.

But the defenders of democracy have assured us Donald Trump is the threat to democracy.

Carry that water, but don't hurt your backs, media.

What a joke the @ap has become. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 23, 2024

A very not-funny joke, but a joke nonetheless.

10 minutes in — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 23, 2024

And we still have about 100 days to the election.

Gird your loins.

The reason you will be unable to assist your candidate of choice very much is because you’ve already spent all your credibility lying about other stuff.



Shoulda saved some for a rainy day. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) July 23, 2024

B-b-b-b-b-bingo!

Yep. Here. We. Go.

Did she drop out before Iowa? #FACT — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 23, 2024

This is a fact.

Ah, so it begins. The person who was so humiliated she had to drop out before Iowa, who never got so much as one vote is now being propped up & rehabilitated by you. You don’t hate the media enough. You think you do, but you don’t. You’re more dishonest than most politicians. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 23, 2024

They are incredibly dishonest.

Sad, really, because journalism is such an important job and they've turned it into propaganda machine of the Democratic Party.

This screenshot is hilarious. Context is important but this “context” doesn’t refute the claim. AP should have simply said “True” and “here’s the details”. Instead they’re trying to claim this added info changes/refutes the claim but it simply doesn’t. https://t.co/jlgXOUvdPg pic.twitter.com/c3X2lOR26d — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 23, 2024

Exactly.

We discredited the “Fact checkers” so much that they changed it to “fact focus” https://t.co/bvBJu4Pxv9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 23, 2024

We caught that, too.

"Fact focus". LOLOL. The AP is a complete joke. It has zero credibility. It is nothing more than an arm of the DNC posing as a "news" organization. https://t.co/jRJF7R8nMj — Brian C. Newberry (@BrianCNewberry) July 23, 2024

Absolutely ZERO credibility.

FACT: Kamala dropped out of the 2020 campaign before it was even 2020 https://t.co/f2Ot1eBqVb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 23, 2024

A verifiable fact.

Hop on train, folks.

They’re really doing this … smh



Fact FOCUS. 😂 https://t.co/eRlKdMNfTB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 23, 2024

FOCUS.

Like that word means anything.

They're so transparent, they're basically glass at this point.