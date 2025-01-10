Politico Explores 'Troubling Precedent' Trump's Setting by NOT Sticking Taxpayers With Inaugural Bill

Donald Trump will be inaugurated to his second term as president in ten days, and a massive amount of private money has been raised for the ceremony:

President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, a record amount as tech executives and big donors have eagerly written large checks to help bankroll the ceremony. The private donations collected thus far were confirmed by a person with firsthand knowledge of the fundraising who was not authorized to speak publicly. The person said Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to raise more than $200 million by the end of the effort. Trump’s inaugural committee did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. The committee has not yet detailed how it plans to spend the donations. [...] The whopping amount raised thus far by Trump’s presidential inaugural committee is more than double the amount President Joe Biden raised four years ago when he brought in nearly $62 million for his inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Advertisement

The event will be paid for privately and not involve taxpayer dollars? That's a good thing, right?

Well, not necessarily:

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president whose transition will be fully funded by private donors.



We explore the secrecy around Trump's presidential transition donors – and the troubling precedent it could set – with @BusinessInsider 👇https://t.co/ApfPSC1LC1 pic.twitter.com/l8Hd2zyJC8 — POLITICO (@politico) January 10, 2025

Of all the "troubling precedents" we've seen over the past few years, this one has to be the least troubling of all.

Why should taxpayers pay for it if the president is willing and able to fully fund it privately? — Red Wave LLC (@RedWaveLLC) January 10, 2025

Taxpayers aren't finding this news very troubling.

God forbid tax dollars not be spent . — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) January 10, 2025

Saving us on taxes already. God I love Trump! — Richard Cuadra (@RichardC90564) January 10, 2025

Look at that, the man is already saving the taxpayers money! — John Utah (@J_Utah1991) January 10, 2025

DOGE will be pleased!

I suspect I'm not the only one who thinks this story would have been presented differently had it been another candidate... "in a historic first, taxpayer funds will be spared from having to cover the costs of extravagant events mostly accessible only by the wealthy..." https://t.co/E6EddFvvkv — Alec Rogers ⚾⚖️🍸 (@alecrogers1968) January 10, 2025

And Politico would be the first to frame anybody noticing that as "Republicans pounce."