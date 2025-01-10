Mollie Hemingway Makes David Muir's Horrible, Terrible, Very Bad CLOTHESPINS Incident Even...
DAMNING! Leaked Memo Shows Karen Bass Demanded Even MORE Cuts From Her Fire...
VIP
Manhattan Asst. D.A.'s Claim About What Trump Did to the Justice System Is...
NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and...
BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was PO...
WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were...
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They...
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire...
Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used...
When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong
'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult...
Demented Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames the Golden Arches for the Golden State’s Wildfire...

Politico Explores 'Troubling Precedent' Trump's Setting by NOT Sticking Taxpayers With Inaugural Bill

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on January 10, 2025
meme

Donald Trump will be inaugurated to his second term as president in ten days, and a massive amount of private money has been raised for the ceremony: 

President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, a record amount as tech executives and big donors have eagerly written large checks to help bankroll the ceremony. 

The private donations collected thus far were confirmed by a person with firsthand knowledge of the fundraising who was not authorized to speak publicly. The person said Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to raise more than $200 million by the end of the effort. 

Trump’s inaugural committee did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. The committee has not yet detailed how it plans to spend the donations.

[...]

The whopping amount raised thus far by Trump’s presidential inaugural committee is more than double the amount President Joe Biden raised four years ago when he brought in nearly $62 million for his inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Advertisement

The event will be paid for privately and not involve taxpayer dollars? That's a good thing, right?

Well, not necessarily: 

Of all the "troubling precedents" we've seen over the past few years, this one has to be the least troubling of all.

Taxpayers aren't finding this news very troubling.

DOGE will be pleased!

Recommended

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

And Politico would be the first to frame anybody noticing that as "Republicans pounce."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Makes David Muir's Horrible, Terrible, Very Bad CLOTHESPINS Incident Even FUNNIER (Pic)
Sam J.
DAMNING! Leaked Memo Shows Karen Bass Demanded Even MORE Cuts From Her Fire Dept. a WEEK Before the Fires
Sam J.
WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)
Sam J.
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)
Sam J.
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement