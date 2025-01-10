FAIL: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Pin Biden, Harris & Dems' Disastrous 'Legacy' on Republicans

In the weeks and months leading up to the 2024 election in November, the Democrats decided that gaslighting about how good the economy has been over the last four years was the best approach. Kamala Harris losing every battleground state and suffering a big electoral loss and even losing the national popular vote proved that voters didn't appreciate all the lying.

The "Inflation Reduction Act" only helped make inflation worse, and President Biden has called it "the climate law," and a few years later the Democrats are blaming climate change for fires in California and people are having a hard time affording groceries. It's been an across-the-board failure for Biden, Harris and the Democrats.

All that is why Dems like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries would like everybody to blame Republicans for not fixing what the Left broke, and Trump doesn't even take office for another ten days:

House Republicans are not serious about lowering the high cost of living in America. pic.twitter.com/onVj6svfAb — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 10, 2025

That's so ridiculously desperate it's almost funny. Almost.

At least it's nice of Jeffries to admit in a roundabout way that all the Dems' "economy is in great shape" rhetoric ahead of the election was BS.

Wait. You told us all was good with Joe Biden’s economy 🖕🤡 https://t.co/r1Xb3XD5VH — John (@DaBearsk35) January 10, 2025

They also told us all was good with Joe Biden. Lies on both counts.

Democrats losing the White House, Senate, and House in the 2024 election is more proof you couldn’t be more detached from what Americans are feeling. — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) January 10, 2025

You had 4 years.

Trump admin isn't even in office yet.

This is your baby, own it. — Glimmer (@Glimmer2468) January 10, 2025

The last four years have been so great that Jeffries is trying to convince everybody it's been the fault of Republicans. What a joke.

Democrats in power caused this. https://t.co/ueynUpKMSh — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) January 10, 2025

Which is why the Democrats shouldn't be put back into power again.