Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New Accent in Detroit

Yesterday, Twitchy reported on yet another accent that Kamala Harris has debuted on the campaign trail, this time in Detroit. It was every bit as fake, condescending, and insulting as her other accents, such as her fake Southern accent in Atlanta in July, and even her fake French accent she assumed when she visited a COVID lab in France in 2021. (Remember that one? We do. That's what we're here for.)

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

But as bad as she sounded in Paris, the accent she broke out in Detroit on Monday was far, FAR worse.

But this episode, another shameful entry in Harris's rogue's gallery of them, is also why we love Twitter.

Last night, as video from the Detroit rally kept spreading and spreading, a new Twitter trend started. We're not sure where it began, but Fox News believes it may have been initiated by a small account (as many of the best trends on Twitter often are).

What was the trend? None other than the legendary Looney Tunes character Foghorn Leghorn.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Perfection. Chef's Kiss. Simply outstanding.

In case your memory of Looney Tunes' finest Southern dandy is a little rusty, here is a refresher on what the esteemed rooster sounds like:

Are you hearing it yet? Many on Twitter seemed to recall Mr. Leghorn's unique voice and then the trend began to pick up steam.

Kamala does sound like Foghorn Leghorn 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/HgVzgPUVsY — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) September 3, 2024

'Ah say, Ah say, that woman's as cold as a nudist on an iceberg.'

Foghorn Leghorn. Where did this accent come from. pic.twitter.com/l2E58ZOYq0 — Raised Right (@RightMsmagnolia) September 2, 2024

'Now who’s, Ah say, who’s responsible for this unwarranted attack on my person?'

I say … I say … Listen to me when I’m talking to you boy: Since when did pandering Commie Kamala Harris turn into Foghorn Leghorn? pic.twitter.com/eCAhDSs5Nw — Liberals Leaving (@LiberalsLeaving) September 2, 2024

Classic. And Foghorn Leghorn would decidedly not approve of Communism.

"I regret to inform you that Kamala Harris has turned into Foghorn Leghorn. https://t.co/VW4BNo4rJX Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson https://t.co/Fq5VCTQ9OC pic.twitter.com/hyTBGipiwZ — Randall Bock (@DrRandallBock) September 2, 2024

Of course, someone had Grok (or another A.I. tool) turn Harris into a female version of the chatty chanticleer.

And then someone went ahead and put her audio over images of him.

Kamala Harris running with the Foghorn Leghorn accent to appear more in touch with something, something. pic.twitter.com/1K1nJyUO8w — Louis le Roi 🏴‍☠️ (@voodoowriterx) September 2, 2024

It is really only a matter of time until one talented A.I. user animates all of this together and then we will have comedy gold.

Kamala Harris pandering all the do-da-day.



I’m sorry Kamala, Foghorn Leghorn was a friend of mine and you are no Foghorn Leghorn. pic.twitter.com/XXmmMN8in5 — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) September 2, 2024

How dare you, ma'am! Foghorn Leghorn was a true gentleman.

Comrade Kamala has debuted yet another brand new accent in her campaign.🤦‍♀️



⚠️Which one was worse?⚠️



✅️Option 1.) Her fake ghetto "twunny twunny foah" in Atlanta, Georgia?



✅️Option 2.) Her Foghorn Leghorn impression "Ya bettah THANK a union membah" in Detriot, Michigan?… pic.twitter.com/Lq0c3BwO5n — 🇺🇲MAGADONIAN PokéMom🇺🇲 (@Pokemom2R) September 3, 2024

As we mentioned above, they are both equally horrible. But this one brought out the funny from Twitter, so we're partial to the Detroit accent.

'Ah say, pay attention to me, Detroit! Ah’m not just talkin’ to hear my head roar.'

Here are some more classic quotes (or modified quotes) from Twitter users:

Sho nuff, I say, she's nuttier, I say, nuttier, than a squirrel's turd. 🐿 — MJ ChiTown (@Tbull1974) September 3, 2024

I say, I say there boy, she’s about as sharp as a bowling ball — Biden’s Banker (@ifdogscouldtal1) September 3, 2024

Ah say, this girl is about as dense as a bowl of grits. — Waldorf Overwatch (@sas20160) September 3, 2024

That woman is Lower than a snake full a buckshot — fâr′mīn′dĭd (@cantrellr) September 3, 2024

I say there boy, she makes rabbits look celibate. https://t.co/e7nDZFMVZW pic.twitter.com/dUmL7X0eSx — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 3, 2024

OOF. Major OOF.

OK, tears are running down this writer's face trying to finish this article, so let's wrap things up by reminding everyone (not that Twitchy readers need the reminder) that everything about Kamala, including her different accents, is fake.

All you need to see to know that is the side-by-side comparison of how she spoke in Detroit vs. how she spoke later on in the day in Pittsburgh:

Kamala Harris turned into Foghorn Leghorn 😆😂🤣



in Detroit, Michigan vs. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/jdbso3IT86 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 2, 2024

Unbelievable.The very same day.

It's a new embarrassment every day. And embarrassing for us, since we know that Harris and her media lackeys are incapable of such an emotion.

Harris is insulting her audience and they don't know it. pic.twitter.com/1BEjf8k08n — __Under Construction ____ (@ReliabilityComp) September 2, 2024

Those rallies are packed with people who are already in the tank for her. We don't really care if they notice they're being insulted. But the more people who see Harris's phony affectations, the better the chances that swing voters will realize that she is not a serious person and not qualified to be President.

If nothing else, the new accent and Foghorn Leghorn comparisons will give Donald Trump yet another nickname for Harris, so that will be fun.

But just in case you haven't had enough, here are some more greatest hits from the true Foghorn Leghorn:

'Ah say, Ah say! He is the one and only, and he will accept no phony imitations.'