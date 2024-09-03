Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't...
Wolves Are the Party of Sheep: The Hill Runs a Laughable Op-Ed that...
NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning
CBS News Warns There Are Powerful Forces (X) Spreading Election Disinformation
Confederate Statues Were Just the Start: San Fran Poised to Evaluate, Remove 'White...
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are...
WATCH: We Should Listen to People Who Fled Socialist Countries (It's Not the...
Is Kamala Harris Really Pretending to Be on the Phone to Avoid Talking...
Long Live Democracy! Long Live Free Brazil! X Reacts As Brazil's Supreme Court...
Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on...
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR...
PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them
NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is...

Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New Accent in Detroit

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on September 03, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday, Twitchy reported on yet another accent that Kamala Harris has debuted on the campaign trail, this time in Detroit. It was every bit as fake, condescending, and insulting as her other accents, such as her fake Southern accent in Atlanta in July, and even her fake French accent she assumed when she visited a COVID lab in France in 2021. (Remember that one? We do. That's what we're here for.)

Advertisement

But as bad as she sounded in Paris, the accent she broke out in Detroit on Monday was far, FAR worse. 

But this episode, another shameful entry in Harris's rogue's gallery of them, is also why we love Twitter. 

Last night, as video from the Detroit rally kept spreading and spreading, a new Twitter trend started. We're not sure where it began, but Fox News believes it may have been initiated by a small account (as many of the best trends on Twitter often are). 

What was the trend? None other than the legendary Looney Tunes character Foghorn Leghorn. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Perfection. Chef's Kiss. Simply outstanding. 

In case your memory of Looney Tunes' finest Southern dandy is a little rusty, here is a refresher on what the esteemed rooster sounds like: 

Are you hearing it yet? Many on Twitter seemed to recall Mr. Leghorn's unique voice and then the trend began to pick up steam. 

Recommended

Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch
Sam J.
Advertisement

'Ah say, Ah say, that woman's as cold as a nudist on an iceberg.' 

'Now who’s, Ah say, who’s responsible for this unwarranted attack on my person?'

Classic. And Foghorn Leghorn would decidedly not approve of Communism. 

Of course, someone had Grok (or another A.I. tool) turn Harris into a female version of the chatty chanticleer. 

And then someone went ahead and put her audio over images of him. 

Advertisement

It is really only a matter of time until one talented A.I. user animates all of this together and then we will have comedy gold. 

How dare you, ma'am! Foghorn Leghorn was a true gentleman. 

As we mentioned above, they are both equally horrible. But this one brought out the funny from Twitter, so we're partial to the Detroit accent.

'Ah say, pay attention to me, Detroit! Ah’m not just talkin’ to hear my head roar.'

Here are some more classic quotes (or modified quotes) from Twitter users: 

Advertisement

OOF. Major OOF. 

OK, tears are running down this writer's face trying to finish this article, so let's wrap things up by reminding everyone (not that Twitchy readers need the reminder) that everything about Kamala, including her different accents, is fake. 

All you need to see to know that is the side-by-side comparison of how she spoke in Detroit vs. how she spoke later on in the day in Pittsburgh: 

Unbelievable.The very same day. 

It's a new embarrassment every day. And embarrassing for us, since we know that Harris and her media lackeys are incapable of such an emotion. 

Advertisement

Those rallies are packed with people who are already in the tank for her. We don't really care if they notice they're being insulted. But the more people who see Harris's phony affectations, the better the chances that swing voters will realize that she is not a serious person and not qualified to be President.

If nothing else, the new accent and Foghorn Leghorn comparisons will give Donald Trump yet another nickname for Harris, so that will be fun. 

But just in case you haven't had enough, here are some more greatest hits from the true Foghorn Leghorn:

'Ah say, Ah say! He is the one and only, and he will accept no phony imitations.' 

Tags: CARTOON DETROIT FAKE FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch
Sam J.
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wolves Are the Party of Sheep: The Hill Runs a Laughable Op-Ed that Democrats Are the 'Pro-Labor' Party
Grateful Calvin
NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning
Brett T.
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR Problems (and It's FRAUD)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch Sam J.
Advertisement