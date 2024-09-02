Where Did Kamala Harris Pick Up This Accent?

Remember when Hillary Clinton would pull out her fake Southern Baptist preacher accent? She thought it would help her win over black voters. It didn't, yet Kamala Harris seems to think it will work out differently for her. Harris was in Detroit for Labor Day flanked by a couple of teachers' union stooges and pulled out … this. We're not sure if she picked it up from her Indian-American upbringing or her Marxist Jamaican father, but it doesn't sound very Detroit to us.
Kamala Harris just brought back the “Detroit speak”— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2024
So freaking cringe and fake pic.twitter.com/9kXCRXEdy2
Kamala Harris: "Sixty-fo daze. How bout dat?”— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 2, 2024
A new speech a new accent😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dBD56tOz08
Let's just get through the rest of this speech without cackling.
Holy moly. What the heck kind of accent is she even trying to mimic?— NN (@NnPnemck) September 2, 2024
She doesn’t even know. This one is way different than the one she used in Atlanta— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2024
It is.
This clip explains it all: Kamala—who is Jamaican, Indian, and Irish, and never lived in the South—adopting the Baptist preacher routine, with the presidents of the two largest teachers unions behind her.— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 2, 2024
Empty affect, in service of bureaucratic power.pic.twitter.com/DDuDSZhpVW
Never lived in the South, but went to school in Montreal, Quebec.
This isn't really happening is it?— Donna Trump (@RedheadAndRight) September 2, 2024
I’m can’t take it! Never seen someone so fake— Patty (@pattyisright) September 2, 2024
She’s obviously stressed because that fake accent is getting worse— Jess (@jessiprincey) September 2, 2024
To whom is she pandering? From the side shot, it looks like the audience is mostly white. This is Detroit-speak?
I have lived in MI for 35 years and I can confirm no one talks like that.— G.S. ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Giusy_Allegra69) September 2, 2024
Her accent is as fake as her candidacy.
Cringe and condescension. Killer combo.— MAGA Mama (@TexasChica1981) September 2, 2024
If your kids can't read or write to proficiency, you'd better thank a union member.
What happened to her southern accent in Georgia— Roger Knight (@RogerAKnight2) September 2, 2024
Is that what people from Montreal think Americans sound like?— Rick Dietrich (@RickDietrich4) September 2, 2024
That cringe nearly killed me. There should be a warning on this video.— 🇺🇸David the American🇺🇸 (@davidofamerica) September 2, 2024
Does anybody buy this? Just be authentic, assuming you have an authentic self to begin with.
