Where Did Kamala Harris Pick Up This Accent?

Remember when Hillary Clinton would pull out her fake Southern Baptist preacher accent? She thought it would help her win over black voters. It didn't, yet Kamala Harris seems to think it will work out differently for her. Harris was in Detroit for Labor Day flanked by a couple of teachers' union stooges and pulled out … this. We're not sure if she picked it up from her Indian-American upbringing or her Marxist Jamaican father, but it doesn't sound very Detroit to us.

Kamala Harris just brought back the “Detroit speak”



So freaking cringe and fake pic.twitter.com/9kXCRXEdy2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2024

Kamala Harris: "Sixty-fo daze. How bout dat?”



A new speech a new accent😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dBD56tOz08 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 2, 2024

Let's just get through the rest of this speech without cackling.

Holy moly. What the heck kind of accent is she even trying to mimic? — NN (@NnPnemck) September 2, 2024

She doesn’t even know. This one is way different than the one she used in Atlanta — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2024

It is.

This clip explains it all: Kamala—who is Jamaican, Indian, and Irish, and never lived in the South—adopting the Baptist preacher routine, with the presidents of the two largest teachers unions behind her.



Empty affect, in service of bureaucratic power.pic.twitter.com/DDuDSZhpVW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 2, 2024

Never lived in the South, but went to school in Montreal, Quebec.

This isn't really happening is it? — Donna Trump (@RedheadAndRight) September 2, 2024

I’m can’t take it! Never seen someone so fake — Patty (@pattyisright) September 2, 2024

She’s obviously stressed because that fake accent is getting worse — Jess (@jessiprincey) September 2, 2024

To whom is she pandering? From the side shot, it looks like the audience is mostly white. This is Detroit-speak?

I have lived in MI for 35 years and I can confirm no one talks like that.

Her accent is as fake as her candidacy. — G.S. ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Giusy_Allegra69) September 2, 2024

Cringe and condescension. Killer combo. — MAGA Mama (@TexasChica1981) September 2, 2024

If your kids can't read or write to proficiency, you'd better thank a union member.

What happened to her southern accent in Georgia — Roger Knight (@RogerAKnight2) September 2, 2024

Is that what people from Montreal think Americans sound like? — Rick Dietrich (@RickDietrich4) September 2, 2024

That cringe nearly killed me. There should be a warning on this video. — 🇺🇸David the American🇺🇸 (@davidofamerica) September 2, 2024

Does anybody buy this? Just be authentic, assuming you have an authentic self to begin with.

