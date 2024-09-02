MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump
'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and...
NBC News' Latest 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Correction Again Proves You Don't Hate the...
Hoo Boy: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane in Dominican Republic (WATCH)
Star-Tribune Explores How Tim Walz Might Perform in a Crisis (and the Replies...
Biden Wants Us All to Know He Worked TIRELESSLY (from the Beach) to...
Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting...
Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN...
BAHAHA! Lefty Kamala Harris Fanboys LOVE Her New 'MALA' Nickname, There's Just ONE...
Meet the Press TRIES Backpedaling After Host Defends Kamala with BLATANT Lie About...
Rebekah Jones LAUGHED Off X for Unlocking to Post OBVIOUSLY Fake Melania Story...
Oh Brother, Shut Up Now! Coup Co-Conspirator George Clooney Praises Biden's 'Selfless Act'
Justin Trudeau Tries to Tell a Steelworker How His Policies Have Helped and...
So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD...

Where Did Kamala Harris Pick Up This Accent?

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on September 02, 2024
Twitter

Remember when Hillary Clinton would pull out her fake Southern Baptist preacher accent? She thought it would help her win over black voters. It didn't, yet Kamala Harris seems to think it will work out differently for her. Harris was in Detroit for Labor Day flanked by a couple of teachers' union stooges and pulled out … this. We're not sure if she picked it up from her Indian-American upbringing or her Marxist Jamaican father, but it doesn't sound very Detroit to us.

Advertisement

Let's just get through the rest of this speech without cackling.

It is.

Never lived in the South, but went to school in Montreal, Quebec.

Recommended

'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

To whom is she pandering? From the side shot, it looks like the audience is mostly white. This is Detroit-speak?

If your kids can't read or write to proficiency, you'd better thank a union member.

Does anybody buy this? Just be authentic, assuming you have an authentic self to begin with.

***

Tags: DETROIT KAMALA HARRIS LABOR DAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump
Brett T.
Star-Tribune Explores How Tim Walz Might Perform in a Crisis (and the Replies are 100 Percent YIKES)
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Tim Walz's Fellow National Guardsman and HOLY STOLEN VALOR, Batman (Watch)
Sam J.
BAHAHA! Lefty Kamala Harris Fanboys LOVE Her New 'MALA' Nickname, There's Just ONE HILARIOUS Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement