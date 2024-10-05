Delete Your Newsroom: Politico Hacks Can't Hide Their Glee That Helene Could Swing the Election

Here's a Video Shot & Chaser of KJP vs. KJP on Biden Using...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on October 05, 2024
Meme

It will come as no surprise to a single Twitchy reader that the legacy media has been completely derelict in its duties related to the impact of Hurricane Helene and the truly abysmal response from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Alejandro Mayorkas, and so many others in the current administration. 

They have completely ignored FEMA's criminal mismanagement of funds; turned a blind eye to the fact that the Department of Transportation was actively blocking private relief efforts, even labeling that 'misinformation' (until Elon Musk called Pete Buttigieg out in public); and haven't said a peep about globalists like Antony Blinken and Samantha Power shilling for foreign governments while American citizens suffer. 

We are not overstating things when we say thank God for Twitter. Without Musk's platform, the horrible actions of the administration would be getting much less sunlight than they are. 

Of course, we all know why the media is acting like three blind mice. All of the stories listed above, and then some, massively hurt Harris's chances to be elected President (or, maybe we should say 're-elected,' since Biden is far too gone to be serving in the office and everyone knows it). 

Yesterday, David Axelrod basically admitted that a slow storm response from the government helps Harris and hurts Donald Trump in the election. 

Not to be outdone, the apparatchiks at Politico jumped on the bandwagon of saying the quiet part out loud, giddily reporting that red areas of swing states have been hardest hit by the hurricane

Hurricane Helene hit especially hard in heavily Republican areas of Georgia and North Carolina — a fact that could work to Donald Trump’s disadvantage in the two swing states.

The challenge for Trump: The parts of western North Carolina and eastern Georgia that were flooded by the monster storm are largely Republican. In 2020, he won 61 percent of the vote in the North Carolina counties that were declared a disaster after Helene. He won 54 percent of the vote in Georgia’s disaster counties.

Beg your pardon? This is a challenge for Trump? 

No, this is a challenge for America. More specifically, a challenge for Georgia and North Carolina governors Brian Kemp and Roy Cooper, the latter of whom has been completely MIA regarding response and aid to victims. 

More importantly, though, we don't need to guess how this same story would be covered if a disaster hit, say, Democrat-heavy Northern Virginia. Politico would be excoriating Glenn Youngkin, demanding he act immediately. But since these are Republican areas, it is a 'challenge for Trump.'

It's practically dripping off of the words. 

It should be astonishing. Unfortunately, it is entirely predictable and expected. 

That's another important aspect of this story. Nowhere in the Politico article will you find a single drop of ink spilled expressing concern. Concern about the vote, yes, but also concern for people who are suffering and even dying. 

They. Do. Not. Care. 

And they don't mind telling us so, which is even scarier. 

Would it shock you to learn that Politico has not run a single story critical of FEMA in the last week? 

Of course, it wouldn't. But they have been happy to blame Trump for 'politicizing' the hurricane. 

Short answer? Many, many things. 

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of champagne corks popping throughout the Politico newsroom. 

Yeah, we can believe them. But we understand the sentiment. We are disgusted as well, if not surprised. 

Is there another rational explanation as to why the government -- the same government that sent the military and massive support to Haiti within 48 hours of an earthquake -- has responded so badly in the American South? 

If so, we'd like to hear it. 

It also explains the media's apathy toward the government response.

They are cheering and it is revolting. 

As predictably horrible as Politico and similar media outlets have been, they don't know the people they are writing about and it shows. 

Damn right. 

As determined as these people are though (and, unlike the government and media, as dedicated as they are to helping each other out), they do need help. 

Obviously, for the immediate future, we mean that in the form of relief aid. 

But as we get closer to the election, they need help from their governors to make sure they are not disenfranchised from the election (a word that Democrats used to pretend to care about). 

Early signs indicate that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is working to make sure they are able to vote. 

We cannot say the same of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, to his eternal shame. 

