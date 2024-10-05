Antony Blinken Gets in on Biden-Harris Admin Tone Deaf Brags While Americans Wait for Help

While people in states hit hard by Hurricane Helene and the massive flooding that accompanied it, some in the Biden-Harris administration are showing their true "priorities."

First Kamala Harris went to a storm ravaged area where people had just lost everything and comforted them with the knowledge that a $750 emergency FEMA payout could be on the way. Then, as we told you yesterday, USAID administrator Samantha Power reminded everybody that American taxpayers are helping keep the lights on in... Ukraine:

How Americans are helping Ukraine keep the lights and heat on despite Putin's attacks: pic.twitter.com/29f1AxpgR7 — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) October 4, 2024

Not to be outdone, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has gotten himself quite a ratio for this post about about how much money is being spent on the Biden-Harris humanitarian response in... Lebanon:

The U.S. is at the forefront of humanitarian response to the growing crisis in Lebanon, announcing nearly $157 million in assistance today. We are committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 4, 2024

FEMA might be running out of money because of this administration's insane "priorities," but there sure seems to be plenty of money to throw around elsewhere.

Absolutely insane tone deafness to post this right now. https://t.co/tOGjxch688 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 5, 2024

"Insane" sums up the Biden-Harris administration perfectly.

Rubbing in that they aren't giving money to Americans in need.



Disgusting. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 5, 2024

The timing really does make the slap in the face feel intentional.

The moral bankruptcy of this administration is truly staggering. pic.twitter.com/j06xmkKCZ2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2024

But Biden, Harris, Blinken, et al, will still be able to find plenty of money to send overseas.

This administration hates you. https://t.co/zzUzt4S0vD — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) October 5, 2024

They make that abundantly clear each and every day.