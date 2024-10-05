Antony Blinken Gets in on Biden-Harris Admin Tone Deaf Brags While Americans Wait for Help

Robert Reich's Warning About Voting for Trump Is a GREAT Accidental Endorsement
Doug P.  |  8:41 AM on October 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

While people in states hit hard by Hurricane Helene and the massive flooding that accompanied it, some in the Biden-Harris administration are showing their true "priorities."

First Kamala Harris went to a storm ravaged area where people had just lost everything and comforted them with the knowledge that a $750 emergency FEMA payout could be on the way. Then, as we told you yesterday, USAID administrator Samantha Power reminded everybody that American taxpayers are helping keep the lights on in... Ukraine:

Not to be outdone, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has gotten himself quite a ratio for this post about about how much money is being spent on the Biden-Harris humanitarian response in... Lebanon: 

FEMA might be running out of money because of this administration's insane "priorities," but there sure seems to be plenty of money to throw around elsewhere.

"Insane" sums up the Biden-Harris administration perfectly.

The timing really does make the slap in the face feel intentional.

But Biden, Harris, Blinken, et al, will still be able to find plenty of money to send overseas.

They make that abundantly clear each and every day.

