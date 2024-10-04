Massively Tone-Deaf Samantha Power Brags About Lighting Up Ukraine While Americans Sit in the Dark

For some reason Biden crony, Samantha Power, felt today was a great day to take to Twitter and brag about the American people helping Ukraine keep the lights on. Umm, Americans are having a problem doing just that at home. Americans are broke.

How Americans are helping Ukraine keep the lights and heat on despite Putin's attacks: pic.twitter.com/29f1AxpgR7 — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) October 4, 2024

Where is the help for Americans?

Hey, Asheville. Look. “Americans are helping Ukraine keep the lights and heat on”! https://t.co/w38ogIigLT — Tandy (@dantypo) October 4, 2024

Literally, Americans have NO power in parts of Southeast United States RIGHT NOW. Today, was not the day for this tweet, Sammy!

Remove this person from her job and seize her assets to pay relief to Helene victims. https://t.co/uaqBiK9EM4 — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) October 5, 2024

Has she donated to Helene relief?

By screwing over Americans https://t.co/y9xG72I6RA — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 4, 2024

I am watching this video in a house without power. The sun has just set.



So you are making sure the lights stay on in Ukraine while thousands of Americans are currently still sitting the dark. https://t.co/9NGAkgjZqB — Anna Hitrova (@redrose_anna) October 4, 2024

Look at that! One of those Americans without power.

Your timing is absolute crap. https://t.co/Ai5bN5xM0G — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) October 4, 2024

This is a perfect example of the tone deaf Biden/Harris administration.

It’s pretty tone deaf, and frankly insulting, for the U.S. to be boasting about out helping a foreign country “keep the lights and heat on” when, today, tens of thousands of American in N Carolina & elsewhere more urgently need that same help.



Perhaps delete this post? https://t.co/vJhLwgGnoj — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) October 4, 2024

It's extremely insulting.

Wonder where all the transformers and other supplies needed for Asheville, N.C. and other U.S. towns where the Grid was destroyed

by Hurricane Helena ?



Samantha Power explains ...



They're in Ukraine to keep their lights on .... https://t.co/Iw18anhHOz pic.twitter.com/cB2CO0Vr0r — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 4, 2024

Oh, well that explains a lot.

Oh. I guess they won’t have to wait a month to maybe get a $750 check. https://t.co/cbtWoSswQD — 🎃 LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 4, 2024

Of course not. We send them millions of dollars with nary a second thought.

It's like she is intentionally rubbing it in the faces of everyday Americans.

There are no lights on in Eastern TN or Western NC right now. https://t.co/41tieYIqxb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 4, 2024

In case she missed the memo.

We need to deport these people. Anyone in our gov't right now that is handwringing over foreigners - straight to jail, then a plane ride to Ukraine, Haiti or whatever hell hole they're pitching for. https://t.co/88PR9NmZH6 — Max Morton (@maxmorton6GDM) October 4, 2024

That sounds like a reasonable solution, honestly. Heh.