Massively Tone-Deaf Samantha Power Brags About Lighting Up Ukraine While Americans Sit in the Dark

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

For some reason Biden crony, Samantha Power, felt today was a great day to take to Twitter and brag about the American people helping Ukraine keep the lights on. Umm, Americans are having a problem doing just that at home. Americans are broke.

Where is the help for Americans?

Literally, Americans have NO power in parts of Southeast United States RIGHT NOW. Today, was not the day for this tweet, Sammy!

Has she donated to Helene relief?

Look at that! One of those Americans without power.

A Puppet With Her Strings Cut: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When Her Teleprompter Malfunctions
Amy Curtis
This is a perfect example of the tone deaf Biden/Harris administration.

It's extremely insulting.

Oh, well that explains a lot.

Of course not. We send them millions of dollars with nary a second thought.

It's like she is intentionally rubbing it in the faces of everyday Americans.

In case she missed the memo.

That sounds like a reasonable solution, honestly. Heh.

