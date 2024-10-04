SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership...
The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service...
NICE TRY, but NO: Desperate FEMA Blames 'Rumors' for the Hurricane Response Backlash...
'The View' Brain Trust's Pitch for Kamala Harris Helps Explain Why the Country's...
UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done...
POLITICO DRAGGED for Claiming Tim Walz Misspeaks (Did Kamala's Circle MEAN to Throw...
WATCH: CNN Commits Flagrant Act of Journalism, Exposes Tim Walz's Failures As Minnesota...
Salon Says Woman Whose Hubby Knocked Up the Nanny and Slapped His Ex...
WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO...
'THIS IS AN INSULT'! Glenn Beck Puts Biden-Harris Spending Priorities in a Maddening...
No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes...
REKT! Trump Bodies Liz Cheney RIGHT Before She Takes the Stage to Campaign...
WHOO DAWGIE! City-Dwelling Lefty Goes on Block-A-Thon After Snotty Dig at Random Hillbilli...

David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly Costing Trump Votes

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on October 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

Just to set the tone we'll kick this story off with what Elon Musk had to say about the federal government's response to the Hurricane Helene aftermath in North Carolina, and it's not good:

Advertisement

Here's the full post from Musk:

Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina. 

@FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!

“Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into  hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives.  

The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.” 

Recommended

WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought
Sam J.
Advertisement

Former President (and perhaps the unofficial current one) Barack Obama will be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, and his former adviser at the White House said something on his podcast about the storm and government's response that's quite telling: 

"Quiet part out loud" alert!

Not only do they occasionally say it out loud but once in a while it even sounds like they're bragging about it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought
Sam J.
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership LOOKS LIKE
Amy Curtis
NICE TRY, but NO: Desperate FEMA Blames 'Rumors' for the Hurricane Response Backlash They've Received
Amy Curtis
The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service (No, REALLY!)
Sam J.
'The View' Brain Trust's Pitch for Kamala Harris Helps Explain Why the Country's Circling the Drain
Doug P.
No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes Biden/Harris APART (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought Sam J.
Advertisement