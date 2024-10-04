David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly Costing Trump Votes

Just to set the tone we'll kick this story off with what Elon Musk had to say about the federal government's response to the Hurricane Helene aftermath in North Carolina, and it's not good:

Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina. @FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!



Here's the full post from Musk:

“Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives.



The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.”

Former President (and perhaps the unofficial current one) Barack Obama will be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, and his former adviser at the White House said something on his podcast about the storm and government's response that's quite telling:

"Quiet part out loud" alert!

Not only do they occasionally say it out loud but once in a while it even sounds like they're bragging about it.