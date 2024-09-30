Can You Spot the Subtle Differences Between Politico's Storm Headlines (Trump vs. Biden-Harris)

It won't surprise many people to know that there's quite a difference between media headlines about storms that took place during Trump's years in the White House vs. the press spin on behalf of Biden and Harris.
Today's example comes courtesy of Politico, which might not have been as eager to highlight the devastation in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and elsewhere while Biden was at the beach and Harris was out west fundraising but for the fact that Trump pounced:
This is what it took to get the national press to talk about Hurricane Helene. https://t.co/0XNze0IKZb— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 30, 2024
Hey, Politico, let me fix your headline for you: “Biden-Harris Administration strand thousands of Americans in deadly floods.”— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 30, 2024
Having a government without a head of state—an absentee president and absentee vice president—creates a catastrophic leadership vacuum during a crisis. https://t.co/pNV1UmNcHw
How did Trump "drag" Hurricane Helene into the campaign (and news cycle)? By doing something that Biden and/or Harris should have done:
He's visiting the communities ...— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 29, 2024
Are you really this incapable of being human? https://t.co/585UyXvQIn
Well, if Trump wins in November and takes office in January, we can expect a different spin from Politico and other outlets after the next storm.
Compare and contrast:
Spot the (D)ifference pic.twitter.com/hdmuUXXULs— John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 30, 2024
Yep, there certainly is a (D)ifference.
The shot:
Trump drags Hurricane Helene into 2024 campaign https://t.co/3gkMzBy0Jb— POLITICO (@politico) September 29, 2024
And the chaser:
Biden’s campaign plans to harness the “incredible anger” among Puerto Rican voters in Florida over Trump’s handling of Hurricane Maria in 2017 https://t.co/EXSaVwlMTX— POLITICO (@politico) July 14, 2020
Never fails.
Politico has become another far left propaganda machine!— Tom Young (@brui4ns1) September 30, 2024
At this point the majority of the media falls into that category.
Well, @politico is a joke https://t.co/vGvqiHfIHx— Major “King” Kong (@MajKong6) September 30, 2024
Yes, except not the "ha ha" kind.
