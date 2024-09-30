Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL...
Can You Spot the Subtle Differences Between Politico's Storm Headlines (Trump vs. Biden-Harris)

Doug P.  |  10:43 AM on September 30, 2024
Meme

It won't surprise many people to know that there's quite a difference between media headlines about storms that took place during Trump's years in the White House vs. the press spin on behalf of Biden and Harris.

Today's example comes courtesy of Politico, which might not have been as eager to highlight the devastation in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and elsewhere while Biden was at the beach and Harris was out west fundraising but for the fact that Trump pounced:

How did Trump "drag" Hurricane Helene into the campaign (and news cycle)? By doing something that Biden and/or Harris should have done:

Well, if Trump wins in November and takes office in January, we can expect a different spin from Politico and other outlets after the next storm.

Compare and contrast:

Yep, there certainly is a (D)ifference. 

The shot: 

And the chaser: 

Never fails.

At this point the majority of the media falls into that category.

Yes, except not the "ha ha" kind.

