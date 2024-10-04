Elon Musk Got a Call From Pete Buttigieg (After Repeatedly Shaming This Admin's BS)

Earlier this week, while many private citizens and organizations were trying to deliver assistance to victims of storm damage in North Carolina and elsewhere, the Transportation Department, headed up by Pete Buttigieg, warned non-government personnel against flying anything they said would interfere with emergency response operations:

Advertisement

🚨 Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene.



Interfering with emergency response operations impacts search and rescue operations on the ground. For more information on temporary flight restrictions follow: @FAADroneZone pic.twitter.com/muxHefL1sH — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) October 2, 2024

Elon Musk is among those trying to help deliver assistance, and he posted about the problems they're experiencing:

SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!



They just took this video a few hours ago, where you can see the level of… pic.twitter.com/abpOsfNenF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Just received this text 20 mins ago.



The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!! pic.twitter.com/wWbBR7FfUo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Finding out the level of federal government incompetence is staggering is, unfortunately, one of the least surprising things ever.

However, Buttigieg responded to Musk this way:

No one is shutting down the airspace and FAA doesn’t block legitimate rescue and recovery flights. If you’re encountering a problem give me a call. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 4, 2024

Perhaps the Secretary of Transportation was hoping it would end there.

But it didn't:

There are hundreds of reports of FEMA/FAA blocking flights. This literally just happened.



I will follow you. Please DM me the number to call. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Still waiting … the helicopter is trying to land to deliver critical supplies. What’s the number to call? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

At some point Musk was given a number and hopefully this can be quickly resolved:

Thanks for the call. Hopefully, we can resolve this soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Yeah, hopefully. But we're not holding our breath.

Pete Buttigieg needs a new job. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 4, 2024

How many members of the Biden-Harris Cabinet, if any, are actually qualified for the jobs they have?

Advertisement

Pete only calls Elon after he gets publicly shamed on X. Disgraceful. 🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 4, 2024

There are many reasons the Biden administration (and Democratic Party) don't like Elon Musk, and this is yet another example. Musk solves problems, and Big Government creates them, then "solves" them with supposed solutions that only create even more problems which allows them to throw around even more money. The cycle then repeats.

***

Related:

FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and Require Photo ID