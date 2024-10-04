Elon Musk Got a Call From Pete Buttigieg (After Repeatedly Shaming This Admin's BS)

The Election Is Coming: U.S. Will Not Extend Legal Status of Thousands of...
Doug P.  |  5:33 PM on October 04, 2024

Earlier this week, while many private citizens and organizations were trying to deliver assistance to victims of storm damage in North Carolina and elsewhere, the Transportation Department, headed up by Pete Buttigieg, warned non-government personnel against flying anything they said would interfere with emergency response operations: 

Elon Musk is among those trying to help deliver assistance, and he posted about the problems they're experiencing: 

Finding out the level of federal government incompetence is staggering is, unfortunately, one of the least surprising things ever. 

However, Buttigieg responded to Musk this way:

Perhaps the Secretary of Transportation was hoping it would end there.

But it didn't:

At some point Musk was given a number and hopefully this can be quickly resolved:

Yeah, hopefully. But we're not holding our breath.

How many members of the Biden-Harris Cabinet, if any, are actually qualified for the jobs they have?

There are many reasons the Biden administration (and Democratic Party) don't like Elon Musk, and this is yet another example. Musk solves problems, and Big Government creates them, then "solves" them with supposed solutions that only create even more problems which allows them to throw around even more money. The cycle then repeats.

***

