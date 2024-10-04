The Election Is Coming: U.S. Will Not Extend Legal Status of Thousands of...
FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and Require Photo ID

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on October 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

Private citizens and other organizations have been doing fantastic work when it comes to bringing aid to victims of the incredible amount of damage from Hurricane Helene, but the federal government seems to be having another Katrina moment. Yesterday President Biden said people in the affected areas are "very happy" about the federal government's response (or lack thereof), but as usual reality begs to differ with this administration's rhetoric. 

For people applying to FEMA for disaster assistance, the agency put out this reminder along with a short video of what to expect: 

Anybody who's dealt with the federal government knows that "may contact you in this specific time frame" often translates to "may not contact you in this specific time frame."

Ten days is considered quite speedy in Big Government Bureaucrat circles, especially since a lot of FEMA's budget has already been spent on illegal aliens.

Also if you watch the FEMA video, the first thing listed on the "what the inspectors will do" part says "observe social distancing guidelines." These people are beyond parody. Also what year is this?

Right? Good Lord.

Pretty much. This administration has earned every ounce of skepticism and derision that's being thrown their way over this tragedy.

Illegals most likely got same day service and payouts.

The "Catch-22" is strong with FEMA's announcement. But don't start any rumors because they apparently have plenty of staff to handle calling out "misinformation."

Suddenly photo ID requirements are fine again:

They did a one-eighty on that one, but just for this occasion (or to enter a Democrat event).

