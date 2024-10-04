FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and Require Photo ID

Private citizens and other organizations have been doing fantastic work when it comes to bringing aid to victims of the incredible amount of damage from Hurricane Helene, but the federal government seems to be having another Katrina moment. Yesterday President Biden said people in the affected areas are "very happy" about the federal government's response (or lack thereof), but as usual reality begs to differ with this administration's rhetoric.

For people applying to FEMA for disaster assistance, the agency put out this reminder along with a short video of what to expect:

After applying for disaster assistance, one of our inspectors may contact you within 10 days to schedule an inspection at the damaged address.



Be sure to have your application number available!



Here is what to expect during the process ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6KXGw54Q4v — FEMA (@fema) October 4, 2024

Anybody who's dealt with the federal government knows that "may contact you in this specific time frame" often translates to "may not contact you in this specific time frame."

Ten days is considered quite speedy in Big Government Bureaucrat circles, especially since a lot of FEMA's budget has already been spent on illegal aliens.

Also if you watch the FEMA video, the first thing listed on the "what the inspectors will do" part says "observe social distancing guidelines." These people are beyond parody. Also what year is this?

I'm guessing that social distancing guidelines are the last thing on these people's minds. — John D Yoder (@ReYoder71) October 4, 2024

Right? Good Lord.

In order for FEMA to help you, you will need electricity, cell service, and a computer. Then we will email you in 2 weeks with our decision.



If those things got washed away along with your home, please go to Mexico and enter the United States illegally and you will be helped… https://t.co/JhCc04SCZY — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 4, 2024

Pretty much. This administration has earned every ounce of skepticism and derision that's being thrown their way over this tragedy.

Did the illegal immigrants have to do this? https://t.co/e1kIDD4o5A — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) October 4, 2024

Illegals most likely got same day service and payouts.

Don’t you need internet and cell service to do this? https://t.co/jRz4ABxcOS — Keri (@kbatt7121116) October 4, 2024

The "Catch-22" is strong with FEMA's announcement. But don't start any rumors because they apparently have plenty of staff to handle calling out "misinformation."

How in the hell are people without electricity and internet supposed to apply?

It’s already been 10 days. If they have to wait another 10, they’re liable to be dead.



Unless you’re an illegal alien, FEMA is as useless as tits on a boar. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 4, 2024

Suddenly photo ID requirements are fine again:

No ID needed to vote but you need an ID to get help from FEMA? https://t.co/V0KuE25y9y pic.twitter.com/8bCI8oyUA9 — ...From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) October 4, 2024

Must show “photo identification”, I was told this was racist. https://t.co/bVGZHEExD4 — djackso (@Djackso1492) October 4, 2024

They did a one-eighty on that one, but just for this occasion (or to enter a Democrat event).