A VERY Confused Biden Says People in Storm Zone Are Getting What They Need and 'Very Happy'

Yesterday President Biden toured storm ravaged parts of Georgia and Florida while, in what was perhaps his biggest self-awareness fail of all time, claimed that "rabid partisanship" needs to end. Somebody please hand the placeholder president a mirror.

By the time Biden got back to the White House, he appeared to almost have forgotten how he spent the day, but he did make a claim about people in the affected areas that simply does not line up with reality.

This is yet another video that'll make everybody wonder who's really running the show:

REPORTER: “What do the states in the storm zone need after what you saw today?”



BIDEN CONFUSE: “Oh, the storm zone. I'm with what storm they're talking about.” pic.twitter.com/cEprvVJxek — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 3, 2024

Of all the words that should come to mind after visiting those areas, "very" and "happy" should not have been in the top thousand.

Joe Biden says all the people in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina are getting everything they need and are “very happy.” pic.twitter.com/5azdn0EhNr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 4, 2024

Yes indeed, that's what Biden actually said:

On his return to the White House on Thursday, Biden was asked by a reporter what states in the "storm zone" need after what he had witnessed. He appeared confused by the question at first. "Oh, in the storm zone," he said. "I'm thinking what storm are you talking about." He then added: "They're getting everything they need. They're very happy, across the board."

"I'm thinking what storm are you talking about?" Yep, all is well!

That's certainly not what we've been hearing.

This makes my blood boil! Our families are suffering. The death toll is going to be shocking. The missing need to be found!!!! — Gretchen Smith🇺🇸 (@MAGAgpsmith) October 4, 2024

I had to listen a few times because I didn’t believe what I was hearing. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 4, 2024

For additional irony, Biden recently said that people who question the Left's climate change alarmism are "brain dead."

Biden’s enablers - Kamala included - should all resign in shame tomorrow. https://t.co/ea0rUUuYYD — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 4, 2024

Instead, with the exception of Biden, they're all asking for a promotion. Voters must say "hell no" to that request.