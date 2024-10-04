A VERY Confused Biden Says People in Storm Zone Are Getting What They Need and 'Very Happy'

Kamala Harris' Campaign Knows They're in BIG Trouble So They've Called in Reinforcements
Doug P.  |  9:32 AM on October 04, 2024
meme

Yesterday President Biden toured storm ravaged parts of Georgia and Florida while, in what was perhaps his biggest self-awareness fail of all time, claimed that "rabid partisanship" needs to end. Somebody please hand the placeholder president a mirror. 

By the time Biden got back to the White House, he appeared to almost have forgotten how he spent the day, but he did make a claim about people in the affected areas that simply does not line up with reality.

This is yet another video that'll make everybody wonder who's really running the show: 

Of all the words that should come to mind after visiting those areas, "very" and "happy" should not have been in the top thousand. 

Yes indeed, that's what Biden actually said:

On his return to the White House on Thursday, Biden was asked by a reporter what states in the "storm zone" need after what he had witnessed.

He appeared confused by the question at first. "Oh, in the storm zone," he said. "I'm thinking what storm are you talking about."

He then added: "They're getting everything they need. They're very happy, across the board."

Advertisement

