Umm ... Who Wants to Tell Him? Biden Calls People Who Question Climate Crisis 'Brain Dead'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Just a few short months ago, Democrats -- including Kamala Harris -- and their media apparatchiks were assuring America that Joe Biden is just fine and sharp as a tack. We all know what happened after that and these days, Biden looks and sounds about as healthy as 100-year-old Jimmy Carter. Every once in a while, they will wheel both out as proof of life, and to any normal person, it looks more like cruelty than anything else

This was the case yesterday as Biden made a croaking appearance to talk about Hurricane Helene. He sounded barely sentient as he tried to describe the aftermath and his administration's utterly failed response to the storm. 

But we knew it was actually Biden when -- in classic Joe Biden fashion -- he said something mind-bogglingly stupid and utterly lacking in self-awareness. Watch: 

Oh, honey. Honey, no. 

Who wants to tell him? 

It isn't in the clip above, but an even funnier addition to this speech is that, just before his 'brain dead' comment, Biden admonished people against politicizing the storm

President Biden called on Americans Wednesday to 'put politics aside' to focus on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts — moments before stepping on his own message by saying that anyone who doubts climate change’s role in the disaster 'must be brain dead.'

'In a moment like this, we put politics aside, at least we should put it all aside, and we have here,' the retiring 81-year-old president said during a recovery briefing in Raleigh, NC.

LOL. 

The fact that Harris and other Democrats have not called for the 25th Amendment to be applied to this walking zombie is one of the greatest scandals in U.S. presidential history. Not to mention that Harris has never once been asked -- nor ever will be by the leftist media -- about her role in lying about Biden's mental health. 

Twitter was quick to pick up on the irony. 

We wonder if 'Doctor' Jill wrote that line for him, just to rub it in the faces of America. 

This is sad but true. And Democrats knew that as well, especially Brack Obama. 

They literally forced this man not to run for re-election for the very reason that he showed the world on a presidential debate stage that his neurons were no longer firing. 

You can't make it up. 

LOL. 

Biden's lack of self-awareness aside, there is also the fact that Hurricane Helene (and any other storm) has absolutely nothing to do with an imaginary 'climate crisis.'

That pesky data always gets in the way of their false narrative, doesn't it? 

HAHAHAHAHA. Perfect. 

They hate it when Donald Trump tells the world exactly what they are doing with the Weekend at Bernie's president. 

Yikes. Yes, it is Halloween season. And the Biden 'presidency' is one of the scariest horror movies we've ever seen (and this writer has seen A LOT of them). 

Good point. We hadn't thought of it that way. The man is eminently qualified, now that we think about it. 

Fact check: true. 

Frankly, the American people are being insulted enough by the fact that Democrats keep pretending that Joe Biden is still the President of the United States in anything but name only. 

And just to pile it on a little more, they are also pretending that Kamala Harris is remotely qualified to succeed him. 

If we're looking for people who are 'brain dead,' we'd suggest anyone who can convince themselves to support him or vote for her. 

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE HURRICANE JOE BIDEN CLIMATE CRISIS

