Umm ... Who Wants to Tell Him? Biden Calls People Who Question Climate Crisis 'Brain Dead'

Just a few short months ago, Democrats -- including Kamala Harris -- and their media apparatchiks were assuring America that Joe Biden is just fine and sharp as a tack. We all know what happened after that and these days, Biden looks and sounds about as healthy as 100-year-old Jimmy Carter. Every once in a while, they will wheel both out as proof of life, and to any normal person, it looks more like cruelty than anything else.

This was the case yesterday as Biden made a croaking appearance to talk about Hurricane Helene. He sounded barely sentient as he tried to describe the aftermath and his administration's utterly failed response to the storm.

But we knew it was actually Biden when -- in classic Joe Biden fashion -- he said something mind-bogglingly stupid and utterly lacking in self-awareness. Watch:

Biden says people ‘must be brain dead’ to doubt ‘climate crisis’ fueled Hurricane Helene https://t.co/9RbgZHdn2X pic.twitter.com/flnlQsmqW1 — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2024

Oh, honey. Honey, no.

Who wants to tell him?

It isn't in the clip above, but an even funnier addition to this speech is that, just before his 'brain dead' comment, Biden admonished people against politicizing the storm:

President Biden called on Americans Wednesday to 'put politics aside' to focus on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts — moments before stepping on his own message by saying that anyone who doubts climate change’s role in the disaster 'must be brain dead.' 'In a moment like this, we put politics aside, at least we should put it all aside, and we have here,' the retiring 81-year-old president said during a recovery briefing in Raleigh, NC.

LOL.

The fact that Harris and other Democrats have not called for the 25th Amendment to be applied to this walking zombie is one of the greatest scandals in U.S. presidential history. Not to mention that Harris has never once been asked -- nor ever will be by the leftist media -- about her role in lying about Biden's mental health.

Twitter was quick to pick up on the irony.

Pretty fantastic that a man with an actual dead brain is calling me brain dead https://t.co/JbmqCImHVi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 2, 2024

We wonder if 'Doctor' Jill wrote that line for him, just to rub it in the faces of America.

One of the reasons his dementia was masked for so long is that Biden has always been so, so stupid https://t.co/zMG7Sf9SU1 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 2, 2024

This is sad but true. And Democrats knew that as well, especially Brack Obama.

We are led by idiots. https://t.co/paBc6OC2oC — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 3, 2024

They literally forced this man not to run for re-election for the very reason that he showed the world on a presidential debate stage that his neurons were no longer firing.

Says man kicked out of office for being brain dead. https://t.co/HGkQpvJKCs — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 3, 2024

You can't make it up.

Speaking of brain dead.... pic.twitter.com/Js7vNqbDUo — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) October 2, 2024

LOL.

Biden's lack of self-awareness aside, there is also the fact that Hurricane Helene (and any other storm) has absolutely nothing to do with an imaginary 'climate crisis.'

Brain dead Global Warming 🤪 pic.twitter.com/UE7ZfAg9BO — AIP 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Gus7143) October 3, 2024

Joe, please go back to the beach so we don't have to hear your voice any longer. You were never running things anyway. pic.twitter.com/u6H4O3Kk0l — T. Ford 🇺🇸🌴 🐊 (@ChimayBlue) October 2, 2024

That pesky data always gets in the way of their false narrative, doesn't it?

HAHAHAHAHA. Perfect.

This is definitely the pot calling the kettle Cornpop. https://t.co/ZN85NNT0tY pic.twitter.com/EV7HxfWHPC — Rosalina's Top Luma (@ReactionaryLuma) October 2, 2024

They hate it when Donald Trump tells the world exactly what they are doing with the Weekend at Bernie's president.

It's a bad omen for the brain dead to speak ill of other brain dead in October. https://t.co/mNlBP6judg — Dusty (@dustopian) October 3, 2024

Yikes. Yes, it is Halloween season. And the Biden 'presidency' is one of the scariest horror movies we've ever seen (and this writer has seen A LOT of them).

Who, I ask you, WHO is more qualified to discuss being brain dead? https://t.co/4awtoPNMd1 — the other guy (@crankyuncle2) October 3, 2024

Good point. We hadn't thought of it that way. The man is eminently qualified, now that we think about it.

I’m sorry, but Biden using “brain dead” as an insult is a little rich lol https://t.co/NtMGhqCBef — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) October 2, 2024

Biden was always a moron. https://t.co/iE539dI2zc — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 3, 2024

Fact check: true.

Frankly, the American people are being insulted enough by the fact that Democrats keep pretending that Joe Biden is still the President of the United States in anything but name only.

And just to pile it on a little more, they are also pretending that Kamala Harris is remotely qualified to succeed him.

If we're looking for people who are 'brain dead,' we'd suggest anyone who can convince themselves to support him or vote for her.