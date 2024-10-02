As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published Photo Shoot

INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Former President Jimmy Carter has turned 100 and in honor of the date, fighter jets flew over his home. This became a photo opportunity leaving many Americans shocked at his condition. Many also questioned the wisdom of his family to allow him to be photographed in such a frail state. 

It does feel a bit ill advised. Certainly, Carter could not consent to this. 

It would seem men who used to have such power would not want to be remembered like this.

It's most likely Carter's one grandson who is always making statements on his behalf. Yes, it is the same grandson who recorded the Mitt Romney 47% comment. So, not a very stand up guy.

According to his family, he hasn't been able to communicate in over a year, so it doesn't seem likely he agreed to these photos.

Look how the Biden family tried to force him to serve another four year term to keep his power.

This should have absolutely been a private family moment not for public consumption.

He has been under Hospice care for over a year at this point.

No matter his politics, he absolutely deserves his dignity and this isn't it.

Isn't that the truth?

