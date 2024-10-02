As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published Photo Shoot

Former President Jimmy Carter has turned 100 and in honor of the date, fighter jets flew over his home. This became a photo opportunity leaving many Americans shocked at his condition. Many also questioned the wisdom of his family to allow him to be photographed in such a frail state.

Not trying to be mean about a frail old man, but wheeling a dying president out like this is positively indecent. pic.twitter.com/7NoNzkrqFv — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) October 2, 2024

It does feel a bit ill advised. Certainly, Carter could not consent to this.

It surely is especially putting it on camera — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) October 2, 2024

Very poor taste releasing that. President Reagan was supposedly in a similar state at the end and his family made sure no images got out. — Pat O'Keefe (@patokeefe1234) October 2, 2024

It would seem men who used to have such power would not want to be remembered like this.

I agree, we don’t need to see him this way, not sure who’s pushing this but who ever is behind this should stop.

Let the him go privately! — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅🇵🇫🇫🇷 (@vbislands) October 2, 2024

It's most likely Carter's one grandson who is always making statements on his behalf. Yes, it is the same grandson who recorded the Mitt Romney 47% comment. So, not a very stand up guy.

Horrible. It doesn't matter what you think of President Carter, he doesn't deserve this. Even if he asked for it. — 🇺🇸 Mouncie 🇺🇸 ☮️ (@Mouncie1) October 2, 2024

According to his family, he hasn't been able to communicate in over a year, so it doesn't seem likely he agreed to these photos.

So wrong. So disrespectful. — Sonoran Stoic (@SonoranStoic) October 2, 2024

I would never do that to a parent — Vander (@Lin3Linden) October 2, 2024

This is very disturbing. Liberal families really would put their loved ones through anything for money, fame and power. Look at Biden. — 🇺🇸Angel Eyes 🇺🇸 (@Himaboveall2020) October 2, 2024

Look how the Biden family tried to force him to serve another four year term to keep his power.

I'm going to assume that the family did it to have a near final moment with him but the media framing it the way they did was utterly disgraceful. The media should not have even been there. — call it ump (@playball8000) October 2, 2024

This should have absolutely been a private family moment not for public consumption.

I was so shocked to see him. He’s gone downhill so fast. He should be in bed. — The mack daddy of heimlich county (@JuntyJoe) October 2, 2024

He has been under Hospice care for over a year at this point.

You are right.He should be left his dignity. — Eileen Coburn (@CoburnEileen) October 2, 2024

No matter his politics, he absolutely deserves his dignity and this isn't it.

Then they had the temerity to pretend the only reason he wants to stay alive is so he can vote for Kamala Harris 🙄 shameless lying — Catherine (@CatherineInFL) October 2, 2024

I am not a fan of the man , but damn this is elder abuse at this point. — 💯 Cole the Southern 💯. (@SomeSothern) October 2, 2024

Lord, I hope if I’m bedridden and near death’s door when I’m

100 years old, my family won’t drag me out for a

photo. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 2, 2024

Isn't that the truth?