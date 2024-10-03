YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to Be POTUS for ALL

Joe Biden is still the president, even if he's been MIA for the past several months following his unceremonious ouster from the presidential campaign.

But before he was POTUS, or VP, he was a Senator and spent more years in politics than this writer has been alive. The entire time, he was a diehard, partisan Democrat.

Until now, apparently.

NEW: Biden says he's "been committed to being president for all America….I hope we begin to break down this rabid partisanship."



This is the same man who stood in front of a blood-red backdrop and declared that Trump supporters were a threat to the foundation of the Republic. pic.twitter.com/ScObRflVRz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 3, 2024

Of course, he doesn't mean this.

What he means is: Donald Trump humiliated the Biden-Harris administration on their response to Hurricane Helene, so they're going to pretend they haven't spent the past decade calling Trump and his voters Nazis and domestic terrorists.

Kumbaya, or something.

Biden: Trump supporters are “An extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic."pic.twitter.com/n3hwilmJLU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 3, 2024

SEE?

He says it, and then turns around and calls Trump a threat to democracy in the next speech. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) October 3, 2024

Exactly.

Forgive me if I don't believe this guy. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) October 3, 2024

We don't believe him either.

We’ve had some dishonest presidents in the past but in all my years I have never seen one so full of sh** as Joe Biden. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) October 3, 2024

He really is full of it, isn't he?

He and Barack Obama started the rabid partisanship. He has done nothing in the last eight years to tone it down but rather escalates it https://t.co/vWsw0TSW5D — James Dale (@JamesDale13) October 3, 2024

Precisely.

Does he mean he will be voting for Trump now? That is big news... I wonder what Kamala thinks about that.. https://t.co/0Ho4gLntGc — Parkhaven Townhomes (@ParkhavenT39220) October 3, 2024

Heh.

It's adorable he's trying this isn't it?