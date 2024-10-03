YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to Be POTUS for ALL

Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden is still the president, even if he's been MIA for the past several months following his unceremonious ouster from the presidential campaign.

But before he was POTUS, or VP, he was a Senator and spent more years in politics than this writer has been alive. The entire time, he was a diehard, partisan Democrat.

Until now, apparently.

Of course, he doesn't mean this.

What he means is: Donald Trump humiliated the Biden-Harris administration on their response to Hurricane Helene, so they're going to pretend they haven't spent the past decade calling Trump and his voters Nazis and domestic terrorists.

Kumbaya, or something.

SEE?

Exactly.

Brett T.
We don't believe him either.

He really is full of it, isn't he?

Precisely.

Heh.

It's adorable he's trying this isn't it?

