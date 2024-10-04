SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
NICE TRY, but NO: Desperate FEMA Blames 'Rumors' for the Hurricane Response Backlash They've Received

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 04, 2024
Twitchy

FEMA's response to Hurricane Helene has been, in a word, terrible.

And that's an understatement.

The Biden-Harris regime has made DEI FEMA's top priority and wasted hundreds of millions of FEMA funds on illegal immigration.

So while roads are washed out across the rural southeast U.S. and people are getting vital supplies delivered by drone and donkey, FEMA really doesn't want you to spread 'rumors' about how much they suck.

Do your jobs and maybe people won't talk. 

That's not a rumor, either.

We aren't supposed to talk about that, though.

'Rumors' -- except for all the headlines.

It would be nice if they did answer that question.

And yes, they're just trying to save face here.

It sure is.

It's really that simple.

That could rebuild Asheville, but nah.

Because we are governed by unserious clowns.

They really, really want to control the narrative.

Those are rumors, too, apparently.

The organization should be cleared top to bottom and reset.

BOOM.

Tags: FEMA HURRICANE NORTH CAROLINA RUMORS

