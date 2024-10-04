NICE TRY, but NO: Desperate FEMA Blames 'Rumors' for the Hurricane Response Backlash They've Received

FEMA's response to Hurricane Helene has been, in a word, terrible.

And that's an understatement.

The Biden-Harris regime has made DEI FEMA's top priority and wasted hundreds of millions of FEMA funds on illegal immigration.

Advertisement

So while roads are washed out across the rural southeast U.S. and people are getting vital supplies delivered by drone and donkey, FEMA really doesn't want you to spread 'rumors' about how much they suck.

There has been a lot of rumors spreading about the #Helene response.



Rumors can create confusion & prevent people from getting assistance they need. Help us share accurate information: https://t.co/Z5vxuBTths pic.twitter.com/U3DCtmC1LN — FEMA (@fema) October 3, 2024

Do your jobs and maybe people won't talk.

Why did you spend all our money on illegals? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2024

That's not a rumor, either.

We already know. You prioritize people in this country illegally over US citizens. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) October 3, 2024

We aren't supposed to talk about that, though.

Thank God all the fake news is just a rumor. pic.twitter.com/nvwWv5oQRU — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) October 3, 2024

'Rumors' -- except for all the headlines.

First, just answer the question as to whether or not FEMA/DHS spent $640 million on illegals.



Second, think about the utility of tweeting, when many of the people affected by hurricane Helene aren’t getting Internet.



Seems like you’re just tweeting to save face, not to serve… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 4, 2024

It would be nice if they did answer that question.

And yes, they're just trying to save face here.

The old rule we learned in elementary school is still true- the first person who blames someone for farting is actually the person who did the farting. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) October 4, 2024

It sure is.

Lolololol. You’re the organization that everyone knows has dropped the ball and is trying to stop citizens from helping each other. So, nah, I don’t think I’ll be checking out your website for you to tell me why you’re the good guys. Do your job and ppl will respond accordingly. — monkeema (@monkeema) October 4, 2024

It's really that simple.

That could rebuild Asheville, but nah.

Because we are governed by unserious clowns.

FEMA wants you to stop talking about how they gave all their money to help the illegals



They're even posting about this in the middle of a massive crisis! https://t.co/e6UXZHKdCH — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 4, 2024

Advertisement

They really, really want to control the narrative.

I’m talking directly to volunteers on the ground who are saying you’re completely worthless. https://t.co/YdVtAlQ35s — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 4, 2024

Those are rumors, too, apparently.

People dead, injured, and desperate aren’t rumors, your organization failed the American people. If trump gets in I wonder if legal action will be taken for treason https://t.co/3bSZRJnhF5 — Zdeb (@zdebowski) October 4, 2024

The organization should be cleared top to bottom and reset.

Know what else prevents people from getting assistance?



FEMA! https://t.co/riMvTrYRqH — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) October 4, 2024

BOOM.