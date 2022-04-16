Back in January President Biden grew annoyed with Peter Doocy and was caught on a hot mic calling the Fox News White House reporter a “stupid son of a b*tch.” If Trump had said that about Jim Acosta can you imagine the media hyperventilating about our “democracy” never having been in more peril?

Late this week Biden press secretary and future MSNBC star Jen Psaki was on the podcast of former Obama staffers, Pod Save America, and was asked about it. Psaki pretty much doubled down on Biden’s previous slam on Doocy:

Jen Psaki is asked if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on tv:” “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/2FYMPX12Rr — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

Psaki also tells a story about how Doocy was gracious after President Biden called him and apologized. — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

Psaki’s usually doing clean-up duties on Biden’s comments, but this time she felt compelled to grab a mop and go to work on her own remarks about Doocy:

Full video shows I also told a story about Peter’s grace last night and made very clear I was not being critical of him or any reporter at Fox, and instead was critical of the slant of some Fox topics. He is doing his job. I am doing mine. We debate. We disagree. I respect that. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) April 16, 2022

Remember when Biden promised to fire anybody on his staff who treated others with disrespect? Obviously that doesn’t include Fox News employees.

Someone got told to apologize — Bill🌻 (@Tastywaves77) April 16, 2022

“Yeah, I hit that guy but I also complimented him on his ability to take a punch.”

Jen is a poster child for my oft-repeated observation that our self-appointed political “elites” love to promote and reward the very worst people among us. People like Jen. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 16, 2022

Hence the soon-to-be large paycheck from MSNBC.

