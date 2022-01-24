As you’ve probably heard by now, Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Monday asked President Biden if inflation would be a liability to the Democrats in the November midterm elections. Biden’s response speaks volumes:

The President of the United States just called Peter Doocy "a stupid son-of-a-bitch." pic.twitter.com/rQQo3n1IZ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2022

The unity and “I’ll have respect for the media” president has spoken! But Biden’s angry kneejerk reaction to Doocy’s question is another sign that inflation is a big problem for the Democrats.

When it comes to insulting reporters, the media can, of course, be counted on to apply a hugely different standard to President Biden than they had with Trump (if the “stupid SOB” comment came from a Republican president to a journalist Jim Acosta might even get another book out of it).

However, Biden did later give Doocy a call:

President Biden called Peter Doocy tonight to apologize for his remark earlier. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 25, 2022

Well… does this really sound like an “apology”?

NEW: @pdoocy tells @seanhannity that President Biden called him tonight to say, “it's nothing personal, pal” after calling him "a stupid son of a bitch" earlier. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 25, 2022

.@SeanHannity: "Did he apologize?" Doocy: "He did clear the air & I appreciate it. We had a nice call." Hannity: "He — that's not an answer. Did he apologize? That doesn't sound like an apology." Doocy: "He said, 'it's nothing personal pal.'" pic.twitter.com/g8GPfcHOk5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 25, 2022

Doocy: "I told him I appreciated him reaching out. Hey, Sean, the world is on the brink of…World War III rn. With all the stuff going on. I appreciate…[he] took a couple minutes…to give me a call and clear the air, but I don't need anybody to apologize to me." pic.twitter.com/N7wApqd30s — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 25, 2022

Doocy: "He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking…You played some of the bit w/Jen Psaki & I I went in there with 2 pages of questions about crime…They've been rolled up in my pocket…Crime questions I didn't get in at the press conference last week." pic.twitter.com/vLn0WpZbTG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 25, 2022

Well, at least Biden didn’t try to compare Doocy to a racist or anything, so maybe for Biden that’s making some baby steps towards being “the unity president.”

Protip for the journalists and pearl-clutchers out there, this is not an apology. https://t.co/RHwzFZNyqz — Austin J Webster (@AustinJWebster) January 25, 2022

Biden apologize to a Fox News correspondent and enrage the Democrat base (which is about the only support he has left)? Never!

