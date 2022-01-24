As you’ve probably heard by now, Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Monday asked President Biden if inflation would be a liability to the Democrats in the November midterm elections. Biden’s response speaks volumes:

The unity and “I’ll have respect for the media” president has spoken! But Biden’s angry kneejerk reaction to Doocy’s question is another sign that inflation is a big problem for the Democrats.

When it comes to insulting reporters, the media can, of course, be counted on to apply a hugely different standard to President Biden than they had with Trump (if the “stupid SOB” comment came from a Republican president to a journalist Jim Acosta might even get another book out of it).

However, Biden did later give Doocy a call:

Well… does this really sound like an “apology”?

Well, at least Biden didn’t try to compare Doocy to a racist or anything, so maybe for Biden that’s making some baby steps towards being “the unity president.”

Biden apologize to a Fox News correspondent and enrage the Democrat base (which is about the only support he has left)? Never!

