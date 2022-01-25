Why on earth would a sweet old man like Joe Biden think it’s appropriate to refer to a young reporter as “a stupid son of a bitch”? His comment about Peter Doocy yesterday in response to a valid question about inflation seems pretty ridiculous, not to mention nasty.

One would think that journalists across all networks and outlets would rally to Doocy’s defense and condemn Biden for his remarks. The catch, of course, is that Doocy works for Fox News. And that means the MSM needs to rally to Biden’s defense instead.

That’s where NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell comes in:

Yes, look at it:

NBC’s Kelly O'Donnell on Biden calling reporter a 'stupid son of a bitch': "He does not like when questions are asked about a subject other than the planned event." https://t.co/49gR20IHwe pic.twitter.com/vVYRFsWAaw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2022

Joe Biden doesn’t like it when he gets asked about things that are extremely relevant to hundreds of millions of Americans!

It was about middle class families and the economy? So how was a question about inflation out of line? — Matty C. (@MattConnell02) January 25, 2022

So… inflation has nothing to do with the economy and how middle class families are coping with economic hardship from inflation. Got it. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 25, 2022

I mean come on, inflation has absolutely nothing to do with middle class families and the economy, nothing at all, no siree. — Sharon (@Serawyn) January 25, 2022

Is this for real?!

Inflation doesn’t affect middle class families and the economy?!

She doesn’t even pretend to parse out what she’s saying? — Just Sayin’ (@JustSayin_Yo) January 25, 2022

So inflation isn’t related to middle class families and the economy? And did the press ever excuse Trump from rude behavior when he was asked questions not related to a planned event? — Jarrod Schooley (@TheBigBengal) January 25, 2022

Trump often answered unrelated questions anyway.

But Peter Doocy really should’ve been more considerate before asking a question about inflation. It’s about respecting Joe Biden’s feelings, after all. Keeping him happy, not making him upset.

“He does not like when asked to actually think & respond.” — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) January 25, 2022

So he lashes out like Rain Man when things don't go exactly according to his set schedule? Odd defense of the leader of the free world. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 25, 2022

Just like Mussolini. Or Stalin. Wait… https://t.co/Y6rZjyoN9w — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 25, 2022

That's the purpose of a free press. Scripted questions are what the Soviet and Cuban press did. Unbelievable. — Aggie In Exile (@JoeNabicht) January 25, 2022

