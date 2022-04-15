Back in January, President Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Peter Doocy, the Fox News reporter who is one of the few in the White House press corps who will ask this White House challenging questions, a “stupid son of a b*tch.”

Fast forward to yesterday when White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared on the “Pod Save America” podcast with former Obama staffers, and the subject came up yet again:

“He was gracious but here’s why Biden’s ‘stupid son of a b*tch’ insult was warranted.” Stay classy!

Yes she is, though it’s a lateral move — albeit one that pays a lot better.

Also, it looks like members of a presidential administration attacking the media is cool again, as long as the disdain is directed at Fox News.

CNN’s Jim Acosta even got a whole book out of how those types of slams on the media were “threats to democracy.”

But for the most part the media remains silent as long as the target is Fox News (or a couple other outlets).

Tags: fox newsJen PsakiPeter DoocyWhite House

