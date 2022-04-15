Back in January, President Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Peter Doocy, the Fox News reporter who is one of the few in the White House press corps who will ask this White House challenging questions, a “stupid son of a b*tch.”

Fast forward to yesterday when White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared on the “Pod Save America” podcast with former Obama staffers, and the subject came up yet again:

Jen Psaki is asked if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on tv:” “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/2FYMPX12Rr — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

Psaki also tells a story about how Doocy was gracious after President Biden called him and apologized. — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

“He was gracious but here’s why Biden’s ‘stupid son of a b*tch’ insult was warranted.” Stay classy!

Isn’t she taking a job with MSNBC? — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 15, 2022

Yes she is, though it’s a lateral move — albeit one that pays a lot better.

So the press is just cool with a standing press secretary going on aa media PR tour ahead of her taking a corporate job?

Kayleigh MacEnany was scorched when she signed AFTER she was out of office. https://t.co/slYMeoW3Nv — Brad Slager 🍸🥃🍺🎙 – Most Certainly A Biologist! (@MartiniShark) April 15, 2022

Also, it looks like members of a presidential administration attacking the media is cool again, as long as the disdain is directed at Fox News.

Uhhh, not so long ago this type of question was literally treasonous and going to destroy our democracy. I wonder what changed? — Leo and Boone (@ridge747) April 15, 2022

CNN’s Jim Acosta even got a whole book out of how those types of slams on the media were “threats to democracy.”

The ethical breach here is just astonishing. One, @PressSec @JRPsaki and her party spent years telling us that it’s a danger to democracy to directly attack the free press. Trump would have @CNN’s Jim @Acosta nearly in tears after accusing liberal outlets of spreading fake news. https://t.co/U4iVWXCTof — Exposing COVID19 Paranoia and Cowardice (@ORConservative) April 15, 2022

But for the most part the media remains silent as long as the target is Fox News (or a couple other outlets).

***

