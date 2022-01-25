Joe Biden, who follows a strict policy of no mean tweets, got caught yesterday on hot mic calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a dumb son of a b*tch.”

The incident was a hot topic for the rest of the day, so it’s only natural that Jimmy Kimmel would discuss it on his late-night show, especially since CNN’s Jake Tapper was one of his guests. Who better to weigh in on this than a journalist, right?

Well, for what it’s worth, Tapper stuck up for Doocy, disagreeing with Kimmel’s contention that Doocy “is indeed a dumb son of a b*tch”:

Jimmy Kimmel: "Fox…says…you're on Team Biden…yet, here you are, defending Peter Doocy, who…is indeed a dumb son of a bitch." Jake Tapper: "So, I do not agree…I recognize that Peter's channel probably would never come to my defense like that, but it is what it is." pic.twitter.com/GAdURGzeaR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 25, 2022

What a delightful exchange.

.@jimmykimmel proving he's the "dumb SOB" here, apparently not realizing that Fox News defended Acosta and other CNN reporters during the Trump years. https://t.co/ttLZ1kmCEH — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 25, 2022

Kimmel’s a moron, of course. But we expect that from him.

What we don’t expect — or, rather, what we wouldn’t have expected like eight years ago — is for Jake Tapper to sit there and lie through his teeth.

“Peter’s channel” literally defended Jim Acosta during the Trump presidency, Jake. https://t.co/AOkoEbVNFI — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2022

They literally did @jaketapper — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 25, 2022

You got amnesia or something, Jake?

Hey @jaketapper, Fox filed an amicus brief on behalf of CNN to get Acosta back his pass. What happened to #FactsFirst? https://t.co/lE9YMWpCfP — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 25, 2022

“#FactsFirst” was a lie. That Jake Tapper could be above all the petty partisan garbage was apparently a lie, too.

Editor’s note: The headline of this post originally read “dumb son of a b*tch,” but that was Kimmel’s quote, not Biden’s. Biden, of course, said “stupid,” not “dumb.” We’ve amended the headline accordingly.

