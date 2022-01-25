Joe Biden, who follows a strict policy of no mean tweets, got caught yesterday on hot mic calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a dumb son of a b*tch.”

The incident was a hot topic for the rest of the day, so it’s only natural that Jimmy Kimmel would discuss it on his late-night show, especially since CNN’s Jake Tapper was one of his guests. Who better to weigh in on this than a journalist, right?

Well, for what it’s worth, Tapper stuck up for Doocy, disagreeing with Kimmel’s contention that Doocy “is indeed a dumb son of a b*tch”:

What a delightful exchange.

Kimmel’s a moron, of course. But we expect that from him.

What we don’t expect — or, rather, what we wouldn’t have expected like eight years ago — is for Jake Tapper to sit there and lie through his teeth.

You got amnesia or something, Jake?

“#FactsFirst” was a lie. That Jake Tapper could be above all the petty partisan garbage was apparently a lie, too.

Editor’s note: The headline of this post originally read “dumb son of a b*tch,” but that was Kimmel’s quote, not Biden’s. Biden, of course, said “stupid,” not “dumb.” We’ve amended the headline accordingly.

