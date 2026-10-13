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Five ‘Kids’ Charged in Connection With Shooting at High School Football Game in Minnesota

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 13, 2026 6:00 PM
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Five ‘Kids’ Charged in Connection With Shooting at High School Football Game in Minnesota
Comedy Central

A couple of weekends ago, there was a shooting outside a high school homecoming game in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in which two teens, neither of whom was a student at the rival schools, were wounded. Early reports indicated that it was the doing of two Somali gangs, the “Ville” and “Muddy” gangs (which had also threatened violence at the Minnesota State Fair in August and provoked Attorney General Keith Ellison into filing an injunction, keeping them in a "safety zone" ).

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After the shooting, Eden Prairie Superintendent Dr. John Swanson addressed hateful messages targeting Somali people, declaring, “The heinous and sickening actions of a few do not define an entire community."

Five "youths" have now been arrested in connection with the shooting.

As our own Doug Powers wrote, one Somali leader spoke up at a press conference and blamed American culture for the Somali gang problem. "This is not a Somali problem," he said. "Those are also American youth, born and raised all here, educated here, and grew up in our communities." 

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Five adults who showed up with guns at a homecoming game between two schools, at which none of them were students.

We saw a local news clip where one of the suspects had been bailed out.

As we reported, one Minnesota teacher said at a press conference that so much was expected of Somali immigrants that they were working so hard that they neglected to raise their kids. Her fellow Somalis pulled her away from the podium pretty quickly after that. 

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News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | KEITH ELLISON | MINNESOTA

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