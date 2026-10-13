Five ‘Kids’ Charged in Connection With Shooting at High School Football Game in Minnesota

A couple of weekends ago, there was a shooting outside a high school homecoming game in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in which two teens, neither of whom was a student at the rival schools, were wounded. Early reports indicated that it was the doing of two Somali gangs, the “Ville” and “Muddy” gangs (which had also threatened violence at the Minnesota State Fair in August and provoked Attorney General Keith Ellison into filing an injunction, keeping them in a "safety zone" ).

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After the shooting, Eden Prairie Superintendent Dr. John Swanson addressed hateful messages targeting Somali people, declaring, “The heinous and sickening actions of a few do not define an entire community."

Five "youths" have now been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The 5 "kids" charged in connection with the Eden Prairie shooting: 1. Adam Abdihakeem Adam (18) 2. Abdraman Ahmed Jama (18) 3. Omar Adan Abdullahi (19) 4. Musab Ibrahm Aden (18) 5. Mahamed Ali Haji (20) Just typical Minnesota-sounding names — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness These American children are just having fun — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 13, 2026

As our own Doug Powers wrote, one Somali leader spoke up at a press conference and blamed American culture for the Somali gang problem. "This is not a Somali problem," he said. "Those are also American youth, born and raised all here, educated here, and grew up in our communities."

@EndWokeness Five charged and every one of them is 18 to 20. Those are adults, not kids. Prosecute every one to the full extent of the law. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness @Mhurley01 Speaking as a resident of MN I can attest that these types of names are rapidly becoming the majority. This utterly disgusting what they have done to this state. It’s becoming almost unlivable. — LauraleaMAGA🇺🇸🗽 (@ultramaga_1) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Deport them all. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 13, 2026

@EndWokeness @seanmdav I’m a single-issue voter. I don’t care what their paperwork says. Get these people out of my country. — Michael Ryan (@michael_ryan_23) October 13, 2026

Our current system has no legal mechanism for expelling the birthright citizens spawned from foreign invaders. Our country will be destroyed if we don’t do precisely that. Real pickle. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Five 'kids' charged in the Eden Prairie shooting and every name reads like a Mogadishu roster. Minnesota imported a gang pipeline, then acts shocked when a homecoming game gets shot up. How many more American kids bleed before they admit the experiment failed? — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness @Chris_1791 I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m really comfortable stereotyping the whole lot of them at this point — fluffy tales (@fluffy_tales_) October 13, 2026

@EndWokeness @mrddmia These aren’t kids. They are grown men. Prison. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness The kids are worse than the parents Imagine that The parents set a high bar too — -M|M- (@MagadonianMemes) October 13, 2026

@EndWokeness Our friends and neighbors. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) October 13, 2026

@EndWokeness Waiting for the "media" to pick up on this story any moment now... — Invictus (@HunterofShkijes) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Do you think the local courts will charge any of them as adults? — BravoDave 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BravoDaveTX) October 13, 2026

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Five adults who showed up with guns at a homecoming game between two schools, at which none of them were students.

@EndWokeness @PolitiBunny All soon to be engineers and doctors. — MasterchiefLSCM (@Masterchieflscm) October 13, 2026

@EndWokeness Those are very white supremacist sounding names. — Juan Marco (@seewhatimeanah) October 12, 2026

@EndWokeness I'll bet they're not in jail though — Daddio (@LesDPeterson1) October 13, 2026

We saw a local news clip where one of the suspects had been bailed out.

@EndWokeness It appears that there is a theme. — Craig S. (@s1058471) October 13, 2026

As we reported, one Minnesota teacher said at a press conference that so much was expected of Somali immigrants that they were working so hard that they neglected to raise their kids. Her fellow Somalis pulled her away from the podium pretty quickly after that.

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