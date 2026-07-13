Keith Ellison: Trump’s Attacks on Somali Kindergartners Are Disgusting

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who should be looking into the massive Somali fraud in which he had no part, was upset by a piece in The New York Times about President Donald Trump "attacking" kindergarteners. Ellison called the attacks disgusting and cruel.

Advertisement

What had Trump done, exactly? He had posted to social media a video that had been posted by End Wokeness, showing a kindergarten graduation ceremony in which all of the girls were wearing hijabs.

Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota



Every girl is in a hijab… in kindergarten pic.twitter.com/08JOggCMU8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2026

Donald Trump’s attacks are disgusting, and his cruelty runs so deep he'll even turn it on kindergarteners.



We refuse to turn our backs on our Somali neighbors. We refuse to turn our backs on any Minnesotan. https://t.co/NVMz5Wrj1r — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 12, 2026

Noticing that kindergarten-age girls are wearing hijabs under their graduation caps is an attack?

You pardoned a child rapist, you sick man. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 12, 2026

Ellison is disgusting. He allegedly beat his girlfriend, looked the other way when Somali donors needed favors, pardoned a man who raped a 10 year old repeatedly, didn't pursue fraud charges that stole from MN taxpayers. — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) July 12, 2026

You pardoned a monster who raped a 10-year-old. So quit pretending you care about children. — Renatta Oxendine (@Renatta) July 13, 2026

You sick fucks pardoned a child rapist and you actively took part in billions in fraud against US taxpayers! — Sir Chugs (@vitale1776) July 13, 2026

What's disgusting is pardoning child predators, like you and your friend Tim! — RedRuby2 (@RubyRed1496799) July 13, 2026

How is the daycare fraud investigation going?



It seems like you’re more invested in deflecting the investigation than bringing anyone to justice. — Dan Sivertson (@Dan_Sivertson1) July 12, 2026

Didn't your governor and best buddy just pardon a child rapist illegal alien? — DiggyDogg (@za_diggy) July 13, 2026

Says the guy who pardoned a man who raped a 10 year old girl. Might want to sit this one out — Jackster (@Baineser) July 12, 2026

😩 “Waahhhhhh!! Mean tweets” 😩



Meanwhile, YOU wanted a convicted CHILD RAPIST to be set free among our children in Minnesota!!!



You are an abysmal failure and our state deserves better!! — Lin (@LinLovesTwitttr) July 12, 2026

Nice ratio, Keith.



Who on your staff thought this would be a win? — D.Dearden (@ddearden50) July 13, 2026

I’m all for ridiculing a culture that requires 5 yr old girls to wear head coverings to help keep their adult men from getting too rapey. — Sam (@SamIamIam2024) July 12, 2026

Don’t you have another child molester to pardon? — UnEff’nBelievable 🇺🇸 (@K9Zeus16) July 13, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz didn't think it made Minnesota any safer to deport an illegal from Laos who repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl. Fortunately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio thought otherwise.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.