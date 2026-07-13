Keith Ellison: Trump’s Attacks on Somali Kindergartners Are Disgusting

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who should be looking into the massive Somali fraud in which he had no part, was upset by a piece in The New York Times about President Donald Trump "attacking" kindergarteners. Ellison called the attacks disgusting and cruel.
What had Trump done, exactly? He had posted to social media a video that had been posted by End Wokeness, showing a kindergarten graduation ceremony in which all of the girls were wearing hijabs.
Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2026
Every girl is in a hijab… in kindergarten pic.twitter.com/08JOggCMU8
Donald Trump’s attacks are disgusting, and his cruelty runs so deep he'll even turn it on kindergarteners.— Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 12, 2026
We refuse to turn our backs on our Somali neighbors. We refuse to turn our backs on any Minnesotan. https://t.co/NVMz5Wrj1r
Noticing that kindergarten-age girls are wearing hijabs under their graduation caps is an attack?
You pardoned a child rapist, you sick man.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 12, 2026
Ellison is disgusting. He allegedly beat his girlfriend, looked the other way when Somali donors needed favors, pardoned a man who raped a 10 year old repeatedly, didn't pursue fraud charges that stole from MN taxpayers.— Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) July 12, 2026
You pardoned a monster who raped a 10-year-old. So quit pretending you care about children.— Renatta Oxendine (@Renatta) July 13, 2026
You sick fucks pardoned a child rapist and you actively took part in billions in fraud against US taxpayers!— Sir Chugs (@vitale1776) July 13, 2026
What's disgusting is pardoning child predators, like you and your friend Tim!— RedRuby2 (@RubyRed1496799) July 13, 2026
How is the daycare fraud investigation going?— Dan Sivertson (@Dan_Sivertson1) July 12, 2026
It seems like you’re more invested in deflecting the investigation than bringing anyone to justice.
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Didn't your governor and best buddy just pardon a child rapist illegal alien?— DiggyDogg (@za_diggy) July 13, 2026
Says the guy who pardoned a man who raped a 10 year old girl. Might want to sit this one out— Jackster (@Baineser) July 12, 2026
😩 “Waahhhhhh!! Mean tweets” 😩— Lin (@LinLovesTwitttr) July 12, 2026
Meanwhile, YOU wanted a convicted CHILD RAPIST to be set free among our children in Minnesota!!!
You are an abysmal failure and our state deserves better!!
Nice ratio, Keith.— D.Dearden (@ddearden50) July 13, 2026
Who on your staff thought this would be a win?
I’m all for ridiculing a culture that requires 5 yr old girls to wear head coverings to help keep their adult men from getting too rapey.— Sam (@SamIamIam2024) July 12, 2026
Don’t you have another child molester to pardon?— UnEff’nBelievable 🇺🇸 (@K9Zeus16) July 13, 2026
Gov. Tim Walz didn't think it made Minnesota any safer to deport an illegal from Laos who repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl. Fortunately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio thought otherwise.
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