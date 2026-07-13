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Keith Ellison: Trump’s Attacks on Somali Kindergartners Are Disgusting

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 13, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who should be looking into the massive Somali fraud in which he had no part, was upset by a piece in The New York Times about President Donald Trump "attacking" kindergarteners. Ellison called the attacks disgusting and cruel.

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What had Trump done, exactly? He had posted to social media a video that had been posted by End Wokeness, showing a kindergarten graduation ceremony in which all of the girls were wearing hijabs.

Noticing that kindergarten-age girls are wearing hijabs under their graduation caps is an attack?

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Gov. Tim Walz didn't think it made Minnesota any safer to deport an illegal from Laos who repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl. Fortunately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio thought otherwise.

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