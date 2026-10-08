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Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 08, 2026 8:00 PM
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Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids
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The Somali community in Minnesota is facing another round of bad PR after a shooting incident at a suburban high school homecoming game last Friday that was blamed on Somali gangs and the arrest of Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, the 18-year-old American son of Somali immigrants who was planning an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack on the Mall of America. Local media reported that Somali leaders were working on a plan for greater safety after the shooting, which involved more taxpayer money going to Somali NGOs.

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As our own Doug Powers wrote earlier on Thursday in a VIP post, one Somali leader spoke up at a press conference and blamed American culture for the Somali gang problem. "This is not a Somali problem," he said. "Those are also American youth, born and raised all here, educated here, and grew up in our communities."

Also speaking at the press conference was this teacher, who claims that so much was expected of Somali asylum seekers that they were working so hard that they didn't give enough attention to their kids.

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Back in April, a Somali woman said in a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol that "Somalis built the economy, the soul of this state, and no human is illegal." Every one of their press conferences is like an SNL skit: unfunny and irritating.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics MINNESOTA

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