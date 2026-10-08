Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

The Somali community in Minnesota is facing another round of bad PR after a shooting incident at a suburban high school homecoming game last Friday that was blamed on Somali gangs and the arrest of Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, the 18-year-old American son of Somali immigrants who was planning an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack on the Mall of America. Local media reported that Somali leaders were working on a plan for greater safety after the shooting, which involved more taxpayer money going to Somali NGOs.

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As our own Doug Powers wrote earlier on Thursday in a VIP post, one Somali leader spoke up at a press conference and blamed American culture for the Somali gang problem. "This is not a Somali problem," he said. "Those are also American youth, born and raised all here, educated here, and grew up in our communities."

Also speaking at the press conference was this teacher, who claims that so much was expected of Somali asylum seekers that they were working so hard that they didn't give enough attention to their kids.

"Minnesota teacher" says Somalis work too hard in America and that's why the "youth" commit gang shootings No, this is not AI or a far-right skit https://t.co/ghU2aiQMai — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness What she means by "working very hard" is that 80 percent of them are currently on welfare.🙄 https://t.co/3RcxaGdEX4 — 🇺🇸 WeThePeople 🇺🇸 (@RedactedAffidav) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness Americans work hard in America. If you don't like it here, leave. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness BREAKING: Somali households working too hard. 85% on state welfare. — max.demian (@iammaxdemian) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness This rambling fool is a teacher? Good lord. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 8, 2026

At the Quality Learing Center.

@EndWokeness It’s always an excuse. It’s always someone else to blame other than themselves. This is a low IQ, low trust society. This is regression to more primitive times. All the education, philosophy, debate and discovery of the western world going to waste. — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness All I'm hearing is they aren't compatible with a first world nation and should leave. — UnapologeticArt (@UnapologeticAr7) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness @Ramone222321004 So true, we’ve known this for generations: hard-working parents cause gang violence. — Doug Haloftis (@haloftis) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness Yes this is definitely the stereotype of Somalis - they just work too hard — Ramy (@RamyBabar) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness Working hard to get on public assistance, perhaps. — Don Zorro (@DonZ66056960) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness If this "teacher" can prove to me that all these Somalis are working hard, then I'll shut up. Until then...it's public record that between 81% and 89% of Somalis are on Government assistance! So, where is all the hard work that's causing their youth to be in gangs? — Casi_VA😎🇺🇸🫡 (@casi_rhnea82) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness Words have no meaning to them. It's just theater and a way for low-status people to get attention and feel important. — Gerard (@gerardthelawyer) October 8, 2026

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@EndWokeness If parents are truly so busy that they "work too hard and have no time to take care of their children," and that's why young people go to gangs and start shootings, then what kind of "overtime pay" are nearly 90% of families with children receiving welfare benefits? — Margaret (@MargaretALife) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness Clans/factions killing one another just like in their ancestorial homeland. It's your job to know what your own kids are doing. 84% of Somalians are welfare benefits of some kind. Instead of assimilation, they special treatment, more than what the rest of Americans get. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness They will not be happy until street wars with rival gangs and free everything for them is the new Minnesota and eventually the whole country. They claim they “work hard” but have accomplished nothing good. — KrisC (@KC4Now) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness Deport all the fraudsters and gang bangers. Somali parents must be held accountable for their minors shooting up Minnesota. Arrest and prosecute the parents. — Black OP Fella. 🇺🇸🇺🇦. (@Jkuda2) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness Working hard at collecting unemployment benefits. Really easy solution, go back to Somalia if you’re unhappy here in the US. — ScottM981 (@ScottM981) October 8, 2026

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@EndWokeness To be fair, they seem particularly talented at running special needs centers. That takes a lot of hard work. — Lothlorien (@Lothlorien25) October 8, 2026

@EndWokeness They can work hard in Somalia — Rman (@rpp_man) October 8, 2026

Back in April, a Somali woman said in a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol that "Somalis built the economy, the soul of this state, and no human is illegal." Every one of their press conferences is like an SNL skit: unfunny and irritating.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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