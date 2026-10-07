FBI Arrests Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud for Planning Mass Shooting at Mall of America

Whenever terrorist arrests or attacks occur in the U.K., such as the recent arrest of five men outside RAF Fairford, British authorities are always quick to point out that the suspects are British nationals and slow to name their names. Here in the States, we've already been informed that the 18-year-old American citizen who was arrested in a terror plot to shoot up the Mall of America in Michigan is named Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud. Mohamud had been in contact with an FBI source, to whom he expressed interest in providing support to ISIS.

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🚨 U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Dan Rosen says the FBI has arrested and charged 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud for planning a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS at the Mall of America https://t.co/MyMZa6NMCo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage notes that the Mall of America is fewer than 20 miles from Eden Prairie, the suburb where Somali gangs got into a shootout at a high school homecoming game last Friday.

🚨 BREAKING: The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office has a Somali man in custody who was plotting to commit a mass casualty event at the Mall of America. This comes after two Somali gang shootings occurred in the neighboring city of Eden Prairie. This is getting out of hand. https://t.co/TMX56R0UpK — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2026

“Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud” Of course. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2026

BREAKING: The FBI arrested and charged an 18-year-old for allegedly planning a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS at the Mall of America, U.S. attorney for Minnesota Dan Rosen said. https://t.co/tB9MjbACbt — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2026

ABC News reports:

Sheikhdoon Mohamud was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly purchasing an AK-47 and 200 rounds of ammunition from a confidential source for the FBI that prosecutors say he planned to use to attack a festival taking place at the Mall of America. Mohamud has been under investigation by the FBI since December 2024 when a confidential source with the FBI began exchanging messages with him about either traveling to Somalia to fight on behalf of al-Shabaab or carrying out a mass casualty attack on U.S. soil, court documents show. Prosecutors detail scores of communications between Mohamud and the FBI source where he allegedly detailed his hopes of martyrdom, including one where he discussed just getting a "gun here and just start killing a bunch of white ppl."

From recent videos we've seen, if you want to start killing a bunch of white people, the Mall of America is not the place to do it.

@RapidResponse47 Strange target. He'd just end up killing a bunch of fellow Muslims. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) October 7, 2026

@ABC Have you been to the MOA? Why would he want to kill 30-60 fellow Somalis? — Chad-312.🎃 (@12Cjcook) October 7, 2026

@RapidResponse47 @RantyAmyCurtis “Sheikhdoon Abdullah.” Is that Dutch? — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) October 7, 2026

@ABC Minnesota man? Like Ole and Sven? — KevB 🇺🇸 (@KILOFOX) October 7, 2026

@RapidResponse47 His parents should be arrested just for that name alone — Leonidas (@Spartan4Freedom) October 7, 2026

Yes, he was born in the United States to Somali immigrants. ABC News took some flak for leaving out his name and ethnicity in its post.

@ABC You forgot to add Muslim to your header. That alone is the reason behind his planned attack. — 🇺🇸Tee🇺🇸 (@TeeVeeMood) October 7, 2026

@ABC Name him in the headline you fucking cowards. — Lake America (@AmericaLake) October 7, 2026

@ABC Say his name. Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud — trashpandasfrrr (@sfrr024) October 7, 2026

The Biden administration assured us that the number one domestic terrorist threat was white supremacists.

@ABC Can you guys just be honest in the headlines? This omission crap is getting fucking annoying. Just say it’s a Muslim. We all know it’s a Muslim. Just say it. — TheThinker (@thinkorswim03) October 7, 2026

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@ABC Can we just assume certain aspects of his background — Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (@Skoorbekim) October 7, 2026

@ABC Of course they leave out the discription of the man — Charlie13b (@shiloh13b) October 7, 2026

To be fair, ABC News doesn't hide it in the article. They report that Mohamud was inspired by both the New Orleans New Year's Eve attacker and Omar Mateen, the Pulse Nightclub shooter.

Here's a mug shot:

TERROR PLOT FOILED #BREAKING: Minnesota ISIS Sympathizer Arrested for Plotting Mass-Casualty Attack at Mall of America. Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud now facing federal charges for receiving a firearm and ammo to commit a crime of terrorism. @FOX9 https://t.co/yBH3FAMIUP — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) October 7, 2026

According to court docs, Mohamud targeted the MOA to coincide with a Hmong Arts Celebration on 10/24, stating his intent to kill "Chinese Vietnamese and other kuffar [non-Muslims]" attending the event. And he also believed the mall had Jewish ownership. @FOX9 — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) October 7, 2026

@FOX9 Yesterday, Mohamud allegedly paid an undercover FBI employee $600 for an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines, and 200 rounds of live ammo & reiterated his plan to shoot up the mall's Hmong festival. Authorities immediately arrested the 18yo at gunpoint. @FOX9 — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) October 7, 2026

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"Jewish ownership."

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