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FBI Arrests Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud for Planning Mass Shooting at Mall of America

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 07, 2026 5:00 PM
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FBI Arrests Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud for Planning Mass Shooting at Mall of America
Twitchy

Whenever terrorist arrests or attacks occur in the U.K., such as the recent arrest of five men outside RAF Fairford, British authorities are always quick to point out that the suspects are British nationals and slow to name their names. Here in the States, we've already been informed that the 18-year-old American citizen who was arrested in a terror plot to shoot up the Mall of America in Michigan is named Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud. Mohamud had been in contact with an FBI source, to whom he expressed interest in providing support to ISIS.

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Townhall columnist Dustin Grage notes that the Mall of America is fewer than 20 miles from Eden Prairie, the suburb where Somali gangs got into a shootout at a high school homecoming game last Friday.

ABC News reports:

Sheikhdoon Mohamud was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly purchasing an AK-47 and 200 rounds of ammunition from a confidential source for the FBI that prosecutors say he planned to use to attack a festival taking place at the Mall of America. 

Mohamud has been under investigation by the FBI since December 2024 when a confidential source with the FBI began exchanging messages with him about either traveling to Somalia to fight on behalf of al-Shabaab or carrying out a mass casualty attack on U.S. soil, court documents show. 

Prosecutors detail scores of communications between Mohamud and the FBI source where he allegedly detailed his hopes of martyrdom, including one where he discussed just getting a "gun here and just start killing a bunch of white ppl."

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From recent videos we've seen, if you want to start killing a bunch of white people, the Mall of America is not the place to do it.

Yes, he was born in the United States to Somali immigrants. ABC News took some flak for leaving out his name and ethnicity in its post.

The Biden administration assured us that the number one domestic terrorist threat was white supremacists.

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To be fair, ABC News doesn't hide it in the article. They report that Mohamud was inspired by both the New Orleans New Year's Eve attacker and Omar Mateen, the Pulse Nightclub shooter. 

Here's a mug shot:

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"Jewish ownership."

***

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News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | FBI | GUN VIOLENCE | MINNESOTA | TERRORISM

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