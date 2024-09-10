Moderator Linsey Davis Gives Debate Its Candy Crowley Moment
The Shopping Cart Theory Is a Test of Self-Governance, So It's No Surprise...
Brian Stelter Upset by Racist Cat Memes
LIVE Blog: Twitchy Team's Live Coverage of the Trump/Harris Debate
MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced
Politico Says Trump Is About to Face His Woman Problem at Debate
MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Girls' Field Hockey Team Forfeits Game Against Team Opposing...
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware LIVE With...
While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris...
NYT: Kamala Harris Is Short in Stature but Has 'Tall Energy'
Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly...
Why We Need the SAVE Act: Loophole in Wisconsin Law Could Allow 150,000...
Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
After Trying to Distance Herself From Biden, Kamala Harris Lifts Her Policy DIRECTLY...

Politico Explains Why the ‘One-Two Punch’ of Cheney Endorsements Matters

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

You don't see much about it in the headlines, but Donald Trump has had his own "one-two punch" of endorsements recently, picking up the support of both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard (and the Fraternal Order of Police). No one cares about that, though: the big shockers were January 6 select committee member Liz Cheney and her father Dick Cheney endorsing Kamala Harris. Former Vice President Cheney was the most hated person in the Bush administration, but now the people who used to call him Darth Vader find themselves on his side cheering him on (he's now Luke Skywalker). And his daughter is an American hero, according to one of the Washington Post's "conservative" columnists.

Advertisement

Politico is here to explain why the "one-two punch" of the Cheney endorsements matters, which is a good thing, because we have no idea why it matters. 

Adam Wren and Megan Messerly write:

Liz Cheney is hitting the campaign trail with millions of dollars at her disposal to defeat Donald Trump and down-ballot Republicans, aggressively taking on the MAGA movement that dominates a party where she, and her father, are no longer welcome.

It’s part of an unprecedented effort by one of the party’s former highest-ranking leaders to not only take down Trump but purge any trace of him from the Republican Party. GOP strategists and elected officials who share her opposition to the former president say Cheney’s campaign — including her and her father’s endorsement of Harris — could pave the way for members of their party to join their cause. A critical mass could be enough to move the needle in a tight election.

“I think Dick Cheney’s voice is incredibly important, because I think it will draw some more traditional conservatives to pause for a second and kind of take that in,” said former Trump national security official Olivia Troye, a Republican surrogate for Harris who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Yeah, no. These Never Trumpers believe that MAGA has corrupted the real Republican Party — the one that would cross the aisle and vote with the Democrats. And they believe the only way to get their losing party back is to vote for the most progressive Democratic candidate ever. Did you hear that even John "Maverick" McCain's son who nobody's ever heard of is voting for Harris? What a shocker that was. The Never Trumpers really want the days of McCain and Mitt Romney as presidential candidates back.

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Twitchy Team's Live Coverage of the Trump/Harris Debate
Advertisement
Advertisement

But Liz Cheney has a PAC that's raised $3 million.

The Cheney endorsements only matter in that they help Trump.

***

Tags: DICK CHENEY ENDORSEMENT KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE Blog: Twitchy Team's Live Coverage of the Trump/Harris Debate
Moderator Linsey Davis Gives Debate Its Candy Crowley Moment
Brett T.
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
Brian Stelter Upset by Racist Cat Memes
Brett T.
MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Girls' Field Hockey Team Forfeits Game Against Team Opposing Team WIth Male Players
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE Blog: Twitchy Team's Live Coverage of the Trump/Harris Debate
Advertisement