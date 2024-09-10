Politico Explains Why the ‘One-Two Punch’ of Cheney Endorsements Matters

You don't see much about it in the headlines, but Donald Trump has had his own "one-two punch" of endorsements recently, picking up the support of both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard (and the Fraternal Order of Police). No one cares about that, though: the big shockers were January 6 select committee member Liz Cheney and her father Dick Cheney endorsing Kamala Harris. Former Vice President Cheney was the most hated person in the Bush administration, but now the people who used to call him Darth Vader find themselves on his side cheering him on (he's now Luke Skywalker). And his daughter is an American hero, according to one of the Washington Post's "conservative" columnists.

Advertisement

Politico is here to explain why the "one-two punch" of the Cheney endorsements matters, which is a good thing, because we have no idea why it matters.

Why the ‘one-two punch’ of Liz and Dick Cheney backing Harris matters https://t.co/U27DELtgHu — POLITICO (@politico) September 10, 2024

Adam Wren and Megan Messerly write:

Liz Cheney is hitting the campaign trail with millions of dollars at her disposal to defeat Donald Trump and down-ballot Republicans, aggressively taking on the MAGA movement that dominates a party where she, and her father, are no longer welcome. … It’s part of an unprecedented effort by one of the party’s former highest-ranking leaders to not only take down Trump but purge any trace of him from the Republican Party. GOP strategists and elected officials who share her opposition to the former president say Cheney’s campaign — including her and her father’s endorsement of Harris — could pave the way for members of their party to join their cause. A critical mass could be enough to move the needle in a tight election. … “I think Dick Cheney’s voice is incredibly important, because I think it will draw some more traditional conservatives to pause for a second and kind of take that in,” said former Trump national security official Olivia Troye, a Republican surrogate for Harris who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Yeah, no. These Never Trumpers believe that MAGA has corrupted the real Republican Party — the one that would cross the aisle and vote with the Democrats. And they believe the only way to get their losing party back is to vote for the most progressive Democratic candidate ever. Did you hear that even John "Maverick" McCain's son who nobody's ever heard of is voting for Harris? What a shocker that was. The Never Trumpers really want the days of McCain and Mitt Romney as presidential candidates back.

It doesn't matter at all. If anything, it helps Trump. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 10, 2024

It matters because it helps Trump.



The Cheney’s are that rare breed in American politics who voters of both parties despise.



So, please keep running with how the guy you all branded as a war criminal now supports Kamala. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 10, 2024

The fact that you have to explain why it matters, should be a big indicator that it doesn't. Nice try though. 🙄 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) September 10, 2024

War profiteers for Harris! — Dr. G. Russian Bot (@overitall69) September 10, 2024

No returns or exchanges. All sales final. — Freedom Speecher (@SpeecherFreedom) September 10, 2024

They are irrelevant people in today’s politics.. — Madd_Dawg | NXG | ▚▘▚▘▚▘ (@MaddKingMaddox) September 10, 2024

There isn't a single republican that cares about this news, you are welcome to have both of them! Take Kinzinger too free of charge! — Vin Weasel (@Vin__Weasel) September 10, 2024

The Democrat embrace of Dick Cheney is hilarious. Honestly.



You folks go ahead and go with this. Keep spinning it. Good luck. 😂 — Blue Blood Nicoya (@BlueBloodNicoya) September 10, 2024

Advertisement

Political has-beens matter as much as celebrity endorsements — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) September 10, 2024

But Liz Cheney has a PAC that's raised $3 million.

The Cheney endorsements only matter in that they help Trump.

***