Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump

A lot of liberal heads exploded on Friday when the National Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Donald Trump. Maybe it was something "tough prosecutor" Kamala Harris said about defunding the police, or giving money last year to a D.C.-based progressive legal ground that wants to defund the police, or promoting a fund to bail out violent rioters who'd been taken off the streets by police. Maybe it was the Democrats designating the thin blue line flag a "hate symbol" because it implied opposition to Black Lives Matter.

Former Orlando police chief and former congresswoman Val Demmings weighed in:

I spent 27 years in law enforcement. it was a job I loved and I still consider many as my brothers and sisters. But for the FOP to endorse Donald Trump, the POTUS who abandoned police officers when they were being beat down on January 6th, is damn right shameful. Most police… pic.twitter.com/LoO7CusDcL — Val Demings (@valdemings) September 6, 2024

… Most police officers want to do the right thing but all too often leadership fails them. This is one of those times.

Ah yes, the police officers who were beaten down (and many killed, according to Joe Biden) on January 6 while Donald Trump "encouraged" the rioters. Luke Zaleski even posted a clip.

To celebrate the National Fraternal Order of Police endorsing trump here’s a clip of a trump supporter beating a cop with an American flag while MAGA attacked the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/CgpTCzJThc — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) September 6, 2024

Show the video of the Capitol Police escorting the BlueAnon Shaman into the Capitol Building.

Hi, Luke. I’m an actual law enforcement officer.



Trump never called for anyone to attack us. You’re simply perpetuating a lie.



However… Kamala was firmly on the side of the “mostly peaceful” rioters. She urged her supporters to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which… https://t.co/5kmTKCsw8A — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) September 7, 2024

… which bailed out rioters… excuse me, “freedom fighters.” She supported “defund the police” and even repeated Obama’s line about “reimagining policing.” Meanwhile, she’s lived her last four years firmly under police protection. Yeah, if I were part of an FOP, I’d want to endorse Trump, too. Definitely wouldn’t want to endorse the person who has been against us for political gain.

Hey Luke, I too am an actual law enforcement officer. I back Zeek here, Trump NEVER called for anyone to attack us. As a matter of fact, he supported us for his entire term. You may be able to play games with certain communities but not the Law enforcement community. — Ohio Irish Fan (@mattdavid1035) September 7, 2024

Does someone want to tell Luke what happened in Dallas soon after Obama disparaged the police? — Monkey Heart (@Tracy10093680) September 7, 2024

I'm just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/icef3K6duu — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 7, 2024

Democrats: "Let's riot for an entire summer to defund the police."



FOP: "Alright, we're endorsing Trump."



Democrats: "BUT REMEMBER THAT ONE TIME A TRUMP SUPPORTER HIT A COP WITH A FLAG POLE"



It's like arguing with children. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 7, 2024

Well, he didn’t abandon the police on J6.



But sure. https://t.co/uh27orZ4hT — Currermell (@currermell) September 6, 2024

He didn't abandon them on Jan 6, don't forget he OFFERED to send them help WELL before that day. YOUR PARTY, YOUR LEADER, turned that help down. YOU GUYS abandoned them. — Monique Worthy (@MoniqueWorthy) September 7, 2024

Why don’t you take this up with the mayor and Pelosi? — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) September 7, 2024

How many officers were injured during the 2020 riots when their leadership was telling them to stand down? How long must “defund the police” & “stop cop city” go on before you all realize that the left has no respect or love for you all? — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) September 7, 2024

The Democrats own every other union, they could at least let us have one.

