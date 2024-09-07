Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump

Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A lot of liberal heads exploded on Friday when the National Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Donald Trump. Maybe it was something "tough prosecutor" Kamala Harris said about defunding the police, or giving money last year to a D.C.-based progressive legal ground that wants to defund the police, or promoting a fund to bail out violent rioters who'd been taken off the streets by police. Maybe it was the Democrats designating the thin blue line flag a "hate symbol" because it implied opposition to Black Lives Matter.

Former Orlando police chief and former congresswoman Val Demmings weighed in:

… Most police officers want to do the right thing but all too often leadership fails them. This is one of those times.

Ah yes, the police officers who were beaten down (and many killed, according to Joe Biden) on January 6 while Donald Trump "encouraged" the rioters. Luke Zaleski even posted a clip.

Show the video of the Capitol Police escorting the BlueAnon Shaman into the Capitol Building.

… which bailed out rioters… excuse me, “freedom fighters.”

She supported “defund the police” and even repeated Obama’s line about “reimagining policing.”

Meanwhile, she’s lived her last four years firmly under police protection.

Yeah, if I were part of an FOP, I’d want to endorse Trump, too. Definitely wouldn’t want to endorse the person who has been against us for political gain.

The Democrats own every other union, they could at least let us have one.

***

