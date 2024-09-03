Shocker: John McCain’s Son Slams Trump for Arlington Appearance, Backs Harris

It's been more than a week now that the media has covered Donald Trump putting to shame President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for blowing off a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for the troops killed at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan three years ago. You'd think this story would have burned out by now — especially after Trump carpet-bombed Kamala Harris' X account with videos from the Gold Star families who had invited them to attend.

But there are still one or two people who haven't weighed in. The Hill tells us that one of them is Sen. John McCain's son, who's backing Harris in the 2024 election. That's hardly surprising — his father had earned the "Maverick" nickname by bucking his own party and voting with the Democrats.

John McCain’s son rips Donald Trump's Arlington photo op, backs Kamala Harris https://t.co/zxSx0sfJJz — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2024

Alex Gangitano reports for The Hill:

Jimmy McCain, the son of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), condemned former President Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery as a “violation” and said he will vote for Vice President Harris. In an interview with CNN, the younger McCain said he changed his voter registration from independent to Democrat weeks ago and plans to vote for Harris in November. He also told CNN he “would get involved in any way I could” to help Harris get elected. Jimmy McCain, who has served for 17 years in the military and is an intelligence officer, said he was angered by Trump’s conduct at the cemetery last week, adding “it was a violation.” “It just blows me away,” he told CNN. “These men and women that are laying in the ground there have no choice” about being in a political ad.

It must have really blown him away when President Joe Biden used grave markers in a video.

It wasn't a political ad. Trump was invited and he came. Biden was also invited but was on the beach in Delaware. Harris has never met nor spoken to any of the Gold Star families. We'll go with the families' wishes over John McCain's son's CNN interview.

It appears that Jimmy's dad got in hot water during his campaign for president by using Arlington as a backdrop:

Not like his Dad would have ever... nevermind. pic.twitter.com/xvm6NnhEdl — Equality 7-2521 (@Equality7d2521) September 3, 2024

***