With Friends Like These, Who Needs Enemies? Rob Reiner, Keith Olbermann Are LIVID RFK Jr. Endorsed Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 24, 2024
Sam J.

We told you how RFK Jr. dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump. The media -- like the good little propagandists they are -- have started the smear campaign against RFK.

Politics divides people, and we've unfortunately seen it ruin friendships. RFK Jr. isn't immune to that, as his so-called 'friends' Rob Reiner and Keith Olbermann are really mad he doesn't toe the Democrat party line:

Take a chill pill, Rob.

BIG MAD.

And they hate that people are realizing this.

Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy'
Doug P.
TDS broke his brain.

Yup.

They really are. It's a cult -- when you leave, the remaining members ostracize, attack, and demonize you for the 'sin' of leaving.

Says a lot about the Left, no?

And here's Olbermann, who is always so calm and measured in his responses:

Whatever you say, Keith.

No, it doesn't.

Off the charts.

Zero self-awareness.

Bingo.

So much joy!

With friends like these, who needs enemies?

