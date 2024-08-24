With Friends Like These, Who Needs Enemies? Rob Reiner, Keith Olbermann Are LIVID RFK Jr. Endorsed Trump

We told you how RFK Jr. dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump. The media -- like the good little propagandists they are -- have started the smear campaign against RFK.

Politics divides people, and we've unfortunately seen it ruin friendships. RFK Jr. isn't immune to that, as his so-called 'friends' Rob Reiner and Keith Olbermann are really mad he doesn't toe the Democrat party line:

I’ve known Bobby Kennedy for quite a while. Something has happened to him. Maybe it’s the worm that got into his brain, but saying Trump will protect your freedoms and keep America from becoming a totalitarian state, he’s out of his f**king mind. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 24, 2024

Yall are big mad.. 😂😂 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 24, 2024

There has been a huge FLIP. The libs are now old school fascists and MAGA has gone more for the people. We want healthy children and food, freedom of speech and personal freedoms. While the left wants to shut you up, shut you down, over tax your money and take your kids. — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) August 24, 2024

Why are you like this? — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) August 24, 2024

I used to think you were just stupid but now I can see you’re a terrible person… pic.twitter.com/p1518lJZXG — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) August 24, 2024

I have all kinds of issues and disagreements with all kinds of people in my life. I can’t imagine s**tting all over a friend or family member in public this way.



These are truly vile people. https://t.co/namAYgiEkO — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) August 24, 2024

They really are. It's a cult -- when you leave, the remaining members ostracize, attack, and demonize you for the 'sin' of leaving.

Once again, proven the theory that you can be an insane bat s**t anti-VAX liberal invited on CNN and the daily show and have the best friends in Hollywood but the second you become or endorse to Republican you become unacceptable https://t.co/ttQL04V9tH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2024

Says a lot about the Left, no?

And here's Olbermann, who is always so calm and measured in his responses:

To my old friend @RobertKennedyJr:



You're a f**king anti-American disaster — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 23, 2024

Thankfully, your opinion doesn’t matter to him, Keith. 🤗 — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) August 23, 2024

Damn, the joy is really off the charts rn — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) August 23, 2024

Keith has no self awareness whatsoever https://t.co/9Nw7S43O3m — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) August 24, 2024

RFK Jr. is profoundly anti-American if by "America" we mean the 2024 version: warmongering, censorship, low-IQ propaganda, and unasked questions https://t.co/xV1aos9hcw — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) August 24, 2024

The party of “joy” strikes again. https://t.co/K2N3AB3Qaz — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 24, 2024

With friends like these, who needs enemies?