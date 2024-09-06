Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala...
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment o...
Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Proteste...
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT...
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only...
Liz Cheney Announces More Endorsements and ALL This Might End Up in a...
WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
'Up in Flames'! Trump Sentencing Announcement in NY Is Latest Sign the Left's...
LOL, NO: The Guardian Warns 'We Each Have a Nazi in Us' (But...
Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes
'Come On!' Dana Perino NOT Buying Harris Spox's BS Spin About Lack of...
Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't...
AP Deleted Their Bogus JD Vance Misquote AFTER It Served a Narrative Purpose...

Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:00 PM on September 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Dick Cheney missed the mark … again … with a statement released today announcing his intention to vote for the 2024 female remake of the Biden presidency.

'In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,' Cheney said in a statement. 'He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.'

Advertisement

Can we just take a moment to bask in the glorious stupidity of the nonsense these people spew every day?

If they were talking about a man who had raised an armed resistance they wouldn't sound like toddlers terrified by the sound of a thunderstorm … but they're not talking about such a man. They're talking about a man who is trying to be re-elected for four more years by The People of the United States.

Winning an election would be such a threat to democracy and the republic! Clowns.

The people of Twitter/X couldn't help but notice the sea change in attitudes about Dick Cheney from Democrats.

(They'll still dance on his grave when he passes.)

It really is one for the ages. If you ever had any doubt that TDS rots the brain of all who are infected this should be all you need.

Yep, that's the one.

Anyone with a memory functioning slightly better than Joe Biden's knows exactly how the Left feels about Dick Cheney.

Recommended

Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment of Office Staff
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They loathe the man, or at least they did before he fashioned himself into a useful tool for Democrats.

We're looking forward to the 'White War Criminals for Harris' meeting.

Dick Cheney is the Dems' latest DEI hire.

Okay, that guy's not actually joking but we laughed pretty hard at his post anyway.

If you lose the Cheneys then you lose a couple of RINOs. That's it.

He's earned it.

Have we mentioned they have an unhealthy obsession with Trump?


Advertisement

Needless to say, real conservatives had no problem jettisoning Dick Cheney to Kamala. Maybe he can get Haliburton to hold a rally for his new BFF.

If you can't understand that the Democrat agenda and the continuing incompetence of the Harris/Biden regime isn't a greater threat to our nation than four years of Trump, you're an unserious person and you certainly aren't a conservative.

If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck … Dick Cheney's probably about to shoot you in the face.

Tags: DICK CHENEY KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TRUMP VOTE VP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment of Office Staff
Amy Curtis
She's SO BAD at This: Listen As Kamala LITERALLY READS FROM A SCRIPT During Univision Radio Interview
Amy Curtis
FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only Happens in America
Amy Curtis
WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
Amy Curtis
Hamas Sympathizer: Tim Walz Calls for Two-State Solution in Middle East, Applauds Protesters
Amy Curtis
Kamala's 'Climate Engagement Director' Ran Group That Pushed Gas Stove Bans (Does Kamala Still Own One?)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pathetic Toadies at WaPo Erase Negative Headline About Kamala Harris' Horrific Treatment of Office Staff Amy Curtis
Advertisement