Oh? THAT Dick Cheney? People React to Dick Cheney Voting for Harris

Dick Cheney missed the mark … again … with a statement released today announcing his intention to vote for the 2024 female remake of the Biden presidency.

'In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,' Cheney said in a statement. 'He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.'

Can we just take a moment to bask in the glorious stupidity of the nonsense these people spew every day?

If they were talking about a man who had raised an armed resistance they wouldn't sound like toddlers terrified by the sound of a thunderstorm … but they're not talking about such a man. They're talking about a man who is trying to be re-elected for four more years by The People of the United States.

Winning an election would be such a threat to democracy and the republic! Clowns.

BREAKING: Dick Cheney just announced he will be voting for Kamala Harris. Wow. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 6, 2024

The people of Twitter/X couldn't help but notice the sea change in attitudes about Dick Cheney from Democrats.

(They'll still dance on his grave when he passes.)

PUT IT IN THE LOUVRE https://t.co/mfkBdIyKLq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 6, 2024

It really is one for the ages. If you ever had any doubt that TDS rots the brain of all who are infected this should be all you need.

Richard Cheney? The war criminal? pic.twitter.com/iyaWN6gJAl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2024

Yep, that's the one.

Wait, I thought he was a genocidal war criminal? That who supports you? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2024

Anyone with a memory functioning slightly better than Joe Biden's knows exactly how the Left feels about Dick Cheney.

They loathe the man, or at least they did before he fashioned himself into a useful tool for Democrats.

LOL at the Left's "war criminals for Harris" brags. https://t.co/ANBvOCkGsf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 6, 2024

We're looking forward to the 'White War Criminals for Harris' meeting.

Dick Cheney is the Dems' latest DEI hire.

This is Trump's GOP. None is conservative. If you lose the Cheneys then you're no longer conservative. — Ron🇺🇲 (@Ronxyz00) September 6, 2024

Okay, that guy's not actually joking but we laughed pretty hard at his post anyway.

If you lose the Cheneys then you lose a couple of RINOs. That's it.

I mean ... The name Dick seems so fitting now. #Amirite — Artist_Angie: Sensei of sARTcasm (@Artist_Angie) September 6, 2024

He's earned it.

Hey, the guy we called literally Hitler until today just endorsed us. Yay!



What a clown show https://t.co/UAo2cFDUrh — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 6, 2024

Have we mentioned they have an unhealthy obsession with Trump?

Finally, the Cheneys are moving into new territory and being greeted as liberators. https://t.co/NDVtRsybQb — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 6, 2024





You can have him.



-every single Republican — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 6, 2024

Needless to say, real conservatives had no problem jettisoning Dick Cheney to Kamala. Maybe he can get Haliburton to hold a rally for his new BFF.

The fact that you think this is a win speaks volumes.



Kamala Harris and the democrats are warmongers. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 6, 2024

If you can't understand that the Democrat agenda and the continuing incompetence of the Harris/Biden regime isn't a greater threat to our nation than four years of Trump, you're an unserious person and you certainly aren't a conservative.

Well they're democrats so not surprising. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 6, 2024

If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck … Dick Cheney's probably about to shoot you in the face.