Jen Rubin: 'American Hero' Liz Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on September 04, 2024
Artist Angie

This is a shocker. Several months back, the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin was having fantasies of Liz Cheney running for president on the Republican ticket, and … well, she probably would still have voted for Biden. Rubin's love affair for Cheney goes back, so it's not surprising she's calling her an "American hero" for bucking the Republican Party and endorsing Kamala Harris.

Wow, we can't believe it. The woman who worked on a sham committee to charge Donald Trump with incitement to riot is voting for his opponent.

This is a game-changer.


Cheney must be feeling the joy and the vibes.

What a week for Harris! Cheney, along with Donald Trump's nephew Fred and John McCain's son Jimmy.

She doesn't want Donald Trump to throw her and the rest of the January 6 select committee in prison — that's a pretty good reason to endorse Harris. Never mind that she was voted the most liberal member of the Senate and her economic policies reek of communism.

***

Update:

Bill Kristol stopped short of calling Cheney an American hero:


***

Tags: ENDORSEMENT JENNIFER RUBIN KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY

