Jen Rubin: 'American Hero' Liz Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris

This is a shocker. Several months back, the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin was having fantasies of Liz Cheney running for president on the Republican ticket, and … well, she probably would still have voted for Biden. Rubin's love affair for Cheney goes back, so it's not surprising she's calling her an "American hero" for bucking the Republican Party and endorsing Kamala Harris.

YES!! An American hero https://t.co/Ad3P6rhEzs — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) September 4, 2024

Wow, we can't believe it. The woman who worked on a sham committee to charge Donald Trump with incitement to riot is voting for his opponent.

This is a game-changer.

BREAKING: Liz Cheney has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 4, 2024

BREAKING: Compulsive liar and daughter of a traitorous POS has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 4, 2024

BREAKING: Here is the exact moment where Liz Cheney just endorsed Kamala Harris. Retweet to make sure every freedom loving American sees it. pic.twitter.com/7mW35YYhV9 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 4, 2024





Wow. I’m so surprised. What an important endorsement… — Mac Nomadic 🚐🏔️✍️ (@mac_nomadic) September 4, 2024

Stop the presses. — Vantilian (@Vantilian113572) September 4, 2024

Cheney must be feeling the joy and the vibes.

Literally, no one is surprised. — Sarah Geving (@SarahGeving1) September 4, 2024

What a week for Harris! Cheney, along with Donald Trump's nephew Fred and John McCain's son Jimmy.

Omg no way pic.twitter.com/zwGEvJUWdF — Shocked Patrick (@acjmblec) September 4, 2024

She wants to be in her cabinet. They deserve each other. — Katharine Russell (@DesertKate) September 4, 2024

She doesn't want Donald Trump to throw her and the rest of the January 6 select committee in prison — that's a pretty good reason to endorse Harris. Never mind that she was voted the most liberal member of the Senate and her economic policies reek of communism.

Update:

Bill Kristol stopped short of calling Cheney an American hero:

Liz Cheney, as one should have expected, does the right thing. https://t.co/QIqigZgDjt — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 4, 2024





