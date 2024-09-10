Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
After Trying to Distance Herself From Biden, Kamala Harris Lifts Her Policy DIRECTLY...
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
YouTuber Who Has Never Experienced Friendship Tries to Make Lord of the Rings...
The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
KamalaHQ Lies AGAIN About Abortion Laws, Puts Women's Lives at Risk (This Time...
Awkward: Kamala Harris Confirms She’s Not Willie Brown’s Daughter in 1995 Clip
Eric Swalwell Has a Complete Meltdown Over Trump Cat Memes
The 'Illegal Migrants Eating Pets' Commentary Has Become Even More Absurd
LOL WUT? Watch Joe Biden Try to Compliment Tammy Duckworth, Fail HILARIOUSLY
Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession...
WOW! Post From a Smiley Leftist Was SO RACIST I Had to Check...
OMG-LOL, That's Just SAD! Democrats REEEALLY Had to REACH to Create List of...
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST,...

May the FARCE Be With You: The Hill Says Dick Cheney, Once the GOP's Darth Vader, Is Now Luke Skywalker

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:20 PM on September 10, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

We have never seen the Left do such a complete about-face on a politician the way they have with Dick Cheney.

20 years ago, Cheney was the embodiment of evil. Literally Hitler. A war criminal who lied to get us to bomb Iran for their oil.

Advertisement

But now? 

Meh.

He doesn't like Trump, so all that bad stuff the Left said? Ignore it.

This opinion piece from The Hill is absolutely laughable:

SERIOUSLY?

Yeah, they're serious:

In politics, we’ve seen many eyebrow-raising friendships built across the aisle. President Ronald Reagan and Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-Mass.) famously got along like Irish pols and pals. Senate Leaders Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) and Trent Lott (R-Miss.) worked together and liked each other. So did progressive hero Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) and conservative leader Sen. Orin Hatch (R-Utah). 

But even though I know that politics can sometimes make strange bedfellows, I never dreamed, figuratively speaking, I’d ever crawl in bed with Dick Cheney. But I happily did so this week when the former vice president announced he would not only not vote for Donald Trump but cast his vote for Kamala Harris. Cheney is my new BFF. 

This writer believes, and will continue to believe, that all the people metaphorically crawling into bed with Cheney in 2024 will dance on his grave when he sheds this mortal coil.

Because they have no principles.

Clearly.

That's all it is.

Recommended

Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
justmindy
Advertisement

They sure do.

Trump being a 'convicted felon' would be all but forgotten if he endorsed a Democrat.

It's so cringe.

A more accurate headline.

No one is buying what The Hill is trying to sell here.

Heh.

No lies detected.

Bingo.

Even the socialist gets it.

Tags: DICK CHENEY DONALD TRUMP LIZ CHENEY STAR WARS THE HILL 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
justmindy
Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
YouTuber Who Has Never Experienced Friendship Tries to Make Lord of the Rings Gay, Gets DRAGGED Instead
Amy Curtis
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes (WATCH)
justmindy
The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor justmindy
Advertisement