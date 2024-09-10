May the FARCE Be With You: The Hill Says Dick Cheney, Once the GOP's Darth Vader, Is Now Luke Skywalker

We have never seen the Left do such a complete about-face on a politician the way they have with Dick Cheney.

20 years ago, Cheney was the embodiment of evil. Literally Hitler. A war criminal who lied to get us to bomb Iran for their oil.

Advertisement

But now?

Meh.

He doesn't like Trump, so all that bad stuff the Left said? Ignore it.

This opinion piece from The Hill is absolutely laughable:

"How the GOP's Darth Vader turned into Luke Skywalker" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/xImqfTUoQD — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2024

SERIOUSLY?

Yeah, they're serious:

In politics, we’ve seen many eyebrow-raising friendships built across the aisle. President Ronald Reagan and Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-Mass.) famously got along like Irish pols and pals. Senate Leaders Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) and Trent Lott (R-Miss.) worked together and liked each other. So did progressive hero Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) and conservative leader Sen. Orin Hatch (R-Utah). But even though I know that politics can sometimes make strange bedfellows, I never dreamed, figuratively speaking, I’d ever crawl in bed with Dick Cheney. But I happily did so this week when the former vice president announced he would not only not vote for Donald Trump but cast his vote for Kamala Harris. Cheney is my new BFF.

This writer believes, and will continue to believe, that all the people metaphorically crawling into bed with Cheney in 2024 will dance on his grave when he sheds this mortal coil.

Because they have no principles.

Clearly.

That's all it is.

Democrats love their criminals if they vote for them pic.twitter.com/3Dz7mSnmXl — USA President Xi Jinping (PARODY) (@ChinaLoveBiden) September 10, 2024

They sure do.

Trump being a 'convicted felon' would be all but forgotten if he endorsed a Democrat.

If you think that's bad, read the piece (yikes): pic.twitter.com/hAJsEZq3Pt — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) September 10, 2024

It's so cringe.

"How media and Dems are changing the narrative on GOP's Darth Vader and turning him into Luke Skywalker after his endorsement" — Bala (@skorpien) September 10, 2024

A more accurate headline.

No one is buying what The Hill is trying to sell here.

Jesus, nobody thinks Dick Cheney is Luke Skywalker, all of the sudden. He's still Darth Vader, he just thinks Trump is a s**tty emperor. https://t.co/MUQ2gJHCvE — One Million Dons (@don_hamel) September 10, 2024

Heh.

No, he's still Darth Vader, and his daughter is Darthy Vader. https://t.co/jYHbk7T4Jw — Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) September 10, 2024

No lies detected.

This is The Hill's way of saying "nothing matters except Democrat power" https://t.co/q51oqn8Ffq — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) September 10, 2024

Bingo.

Dick Cheney is still bad actually and accepting his endorsement does more harm than good https://t.co/9XxlPu8nw5 — Jesus Guevara (@SocialistFuture) September 10, 2024

Even the socialist gets it.