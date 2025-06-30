Sen. Mark Warner Tired of GOP Colleagues Telling Him How Terrible the BBB Is in Private

Axios Returns to Trump Tariff Alarmism to Warn Next Fourth of July's Fireworks...
Brett T. | 5:40 PM on June 30, 2025
Twitchy

As we reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer went home and had a good night's rest while Senate aides spent 16 hours reading aloud the text of President Donald Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. Though it's a shame Schumer didn't have to sit through the whole thing, it's not such a bad idea for senators to know what they're voting on.

Sen. Mark Warner is rested up and ready to fight the Big, Beautiful Bill, which he ranted about in the car while being driven to Capitol Hill, we imagine. He said that Democrats will do everything they can to kill the bill, which he calls the most destructive bill he's ever seen.

Do the Democrats stand a chance? No. But Warner claims that he's tired of talking to Republican senators who oppose the bill in private. We suppose he ran into retiring Sen. Thom Tillis at the Senate cafeteria or something.

Now that sounds true.

We suppose that's his way of keeping hope alive … pretending that he's spoken privately with tons of Republican senators who actually oppose the bill. People in the replies who believe him want him to name names and shame these spineless Republicans. We're sure they all consult with Warner regularly.

***

