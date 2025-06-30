Sen. Mark Warner Tired of GOP Colleagues Telling Him How Terrible the BBB Is in Private

As we reported earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer went home and had a good night's rest while Senate aides spent 16 hours reading aloud the text of President Donald Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. Though it's a shame Schumer didn't have to sit through the whole thing, it's not such a bad idea for senators to know what they're voting on.

Sen. Mark Warner is rested up and ready to fight the Big, Beautiful Bill, which he ranted about in the car while being driven to Capitol Hill, we imagine. He said that Democrats will do everything they can to kill the bill, which he calls the most destructive bill he's ever seen.

Today’s the day. I’ll be fighting the worst, most destructive bill I’ve seen in my time in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/GJwPPxg2wI — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 30, 2025

Do the Democrats stand a chance? No. But Warner claims that he's tired of talking to Republican senators who oppose the bill in private. We suppose he ran into retiring Sen. Thom Tillis at the Senate cafeteria or something.

I’m tired of my Republican colleagues telling me in private how they feel about this terrible bill… it’s time to vote like it. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 30, 2025

Did the whole coffeehouse applaud? https://t.co/hVpRHUIGIv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 30, 2025

Putting words in others mouths for credibility 🤣 https://t.co/pP9pj2Ckzp — Kent Ames (@Call911man) June 30, 2025

Are these “Republicans Collegues” in the room with you, right now? — Johnny Johnson (@Brodacious2k) June 30, 2025

You’re such a liar 🤣 — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) June 30, 2025

I’ll take what didn’t happen for $500, Alex. — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) June 30, 2025

You become more of a drama queen the older you get. — Allen Hockenbury (@AllenHocke53697) June 30, 2025

“… in private …”



We’re supposed to believe you at face value?



You’re a politician for God’s sake!



We don’t believe you. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) June 30, 2025

No one is talking to you. — Kat Loves Dogs (@katluffyace) June 30, 2025

Now that sounds true.

It’s the only way they can get you to shut up. Obviously they don’t want to speak with you. They’re voting yes. — Not in a Blue Moon (@notinabluemoon) June 30, 2025

Bullshit. No Republican is telling you squat. — Jeff is still Reliable (@mymiltarymind) June 30, 2025

We suppose that's his way of keeping hope alive … pretending that he's spoken privately with tons of Republican senators who actually oppose the bill. People in the replies who believe him want him to name names and shame these spineless Republicans. We're sure they all consult with Warner regularly.

