Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing...
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
VIP
As a Parent of a Firefighter/Paramedic, I Urge Elected Officials to Empower Their...
Ousted Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Touts Mamdani’s Mayoral Nom Win in...
NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by...
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or...
VIP
Chuck Schumer’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' Stall Tactic Forced Dems to Hear the Definition...
(UPDATED) Multiple Firefighters Shot at the Scene of a Brush Fire in Idaho
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Mamdani? He's a Headache That Hakeem...
VIP
Schrödinger's Iranian Nuclear Program
The Hill Claims Most Americans Favor 'Pathway' to Migrant Legal Status, but Our...
More of This Please! Catholic MP Whines on X After Priest Denies Him...
So Haiti ISN'T Great? Liz Warren Says Sending Haitian Migrants Back Home Puts...

Republican NC Senator Thom Tillis to Retire After Online Takedown by Trump, Candidate Rumors Swirl

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is calling it quits at the end of his term. On Sunday, he announced he’s retiring. This decision comes right after President Donald Trump ripped Tillis in a long post on his TruthSocial platform.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Tillis is not popular with MAGA republicans.

Here’s Trump’s full post where he went after Tillis.

Many feel that Tillis is a RINO and needs to be replaced by someone who will fully get behind Trump’s agenda.

Tillis isn’t the first Republican to succumb to Trump’s wrath.

Now begins the speculation of who will replace Tillis.

Many commenters are leaning towards Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s son, Eric Trump, to run for the seat.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Tillis’ term ends in January 2027. With his retirement notice dropping on Sunday, no Republican has officially declared they are running for his seat.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow
Warren Squire
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
justmindy
Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master of Shamelessness’
Warren Squire
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or Conspiracy
Warren Squire
Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
Ousted Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Touts Mamdani’s Mayoral Nom Win in ‘Told You So’ Moment on MSNBC
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing 'Whiter Neighborhoods' Vow Warren Squire
Advertisement