Texas Installing Even More Razor Wire Fencing

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 18, 2024
@Greg_AbottTX / Twitter

As Twitchy reported last week, the Texas National Guard seized control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, the site of massive illegal crossings, and restricted the Border Patrol from accessing the area, saying the feds “perpetuate illegal crossings.” This is what triggered the White House to spread its disinformation campaign about three illegals who drowned because the National Guard wouldn't let the Border Patrol in to save them. (That was debunked — the mother and her two children had been dead for an hour before the Border Patrol was even notified.) CBS News and MSNBC both ran with the White House's story:

What is that tweet still up, MSNBC?

The Biden administration used the tragedy to threaten Texas with action if the National Guard didn't stop blocking the Border Patrol.

Last fall, the Biden administration sent feds to cut razor wire fencing that Texas had put up on the border. In October, a federal judge ruled with Texas and banned Biden from cutting the razor wire. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was defiant:

Speaking of installing razor wire, here's video of more going up:

Yeah, Texas built a barrier out of shipping containers after the Biden administration decided to use construction equipment to lift the fencing so immigrants could just walk under it:

Every time Texas has done something to secure its own border, the Biden administration has filed a lawsuit to stop it. There's no question that the White House welcomes this invasion.

***

