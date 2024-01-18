Texas Installing Even More Razor Wire Fencing

As Twitchy reported last week, the Texas National Guard seized control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, the site of massive illegal crossings, and restricted the Border Patrol from accessing the area, saying the feds “perpetuate illegal crossings.” This is what triggered the White House to spread its disinformation campaign about three illegals who drowned because the National Guard wouldn't let the Border Patrol in to save them. (That was debunked — the mother and her two children had been dead for an hour before the Border Patrol was even notified.) CBS News and MSNBC both ran with the White House's story:

“U.S. Border Patrol agents were unable to enter the area from the U.S. side after Texas National Guard troops, under the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, prevented them from doing so.”



The woman & 2 children died. https://t.co/eyQDMgSRIk — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) January 14, 2024

What is that tweet still up, MSNBC?

The Biden administration used the tragedy to threaten Texas with action if the National Guard didn't stop blocking the Border Patrol.

Last fall, the Biden administration sent feds to cut razor wire fencing that Texas had put up on the border. In October, a federal judge ruled with Texas and banned Biden from cutting the razor wire. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was defiant:

Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings.



Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants.



I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire. pic.twitter.com/eMtLS8Z6WI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

Speaking of installing razor wire, here's video of more going up:

Not only did Texas defy the Biden admin’s deadline to open Shelby Park to the feds — right now it is installing even more razor wire and fencing. pic.twitter.com/ZLoB299ZOE — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 18, 2024

Well that should help cut down on the border patrol's human smuggling operation — Scott Lee (@OnClose) January 18, 2024

Shelby Park is not federal property, and the US CBP and DHS has no authority to be there. — Outrage PNW (@OutragePNW) January 18, 2024

I see the containers are back too. — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) January 18, 2024

Yeah, Texas built a barrier out of shipping containers after the Biden administration decided to use construction equipment to lift the fencing so immigrants could just walk under it:

God Bless Texas.



After the feds used a fork lift to tear down our border fence, Texas responded by replacing them with shipping containers.



Every time they tear it down, we’ll build it up.

pic.twitter.com/aGoNtKEjCs — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) November 2, 2023

Bravo! We need more of it! — 🇺🇸Michelle🇺🇸 (@luckycharmz44) January 18, 2024

GOOD, I stand with Texas and Texans. Defend your citizens. You have a right and a duty to do so. — 0x3ny.eth (@0x3ny) January 18, 2024

Nice. About time order gets restored. — SilverPatriotRedux (@ReduxPatriot) January 18, 2024

Good. F*ck whatever that installed regime attempts to dictate. — Robert L. Peters (@Cr00k3dJoe) January 18, 2024

Every time Texas has done something to secure its own border, the Biden administration has filed a lawsuit to stop it. There's no question that the White House welcomes this invasion.

***