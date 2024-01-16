Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents

As Drew Holden reported earlier, CBS News had to change its headline and add an editor's note to an article claiming that Texas "physically barred" Border Patrol agents from saving three migrants who drowned in the Rio Grande.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported, the Texas National Guard recently took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, the site of massive illegal crossings. The National Guard restricted entry to the U.S. Border Patrol, saying that they "perpetuate illegal crossings."

The Biden White House decided to put out word to the media that the National Guard had blocked the Border Patrol from saving the drowning mother and her two children, and the media delivered. Here's another tweet that needs to be deleted, this one from NBC News:

“U.S. Border Patrol agents were unable to enter the area from the U.S. side after Texas National Guard troops, under the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, prevented them from doing so.”



The woman & 2 children died. https://t.co/eyQDMgSRIk — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) January 14, 2024

This turned out to be false. Waiting on the correction. https://t.co/RI0gv9wnek — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2024

For context, here's what the White House initially said on Saturday:



"On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency assistance. While we continue to gather facts about the… — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) January 16, 2024

For context, here's what the White House initially said on Saturday: "On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency assistance. While we continue to gather facts about the circumstances of these tragic deaths, one thing is clear: Governor Abbott’s political stunts are cruel, inhumane, and dangerous. U.S. Border Patrol must have access to the border to enforce our laws.”

Wow, the White House didn't take long to politicize that tragedy and lay it at the feet of "cruel, inhumane" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Just like the "whipping migrants" story, the White House, aided by a dishonest media, promoted a blatant lie. https://t.co/fRKnvcHrAF — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 16, 2024

No, Texas officials didn’t “block” emergency assistance to drowning illegal immigrants.



Another fake narrative from the Biden admin has crumbled — again.



HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED:



After a woman and two children drowned illegally crossing the southern border late last week, the… — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 16, 2024

No, Texas officials didn’t “block” emergency assistance to drowning illegal immigrants. Another fake narrative from the Biden admin has crumbled — again. HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED: After a woman and two children drowned illegally crossing the southern border late last week, the Biden admin immediately blamed Texas — specifically, Gov. @GregAbbott_TX .They alleged Border Patrol agents were “physically barred” from entering the area. Democrats immediately joined in, smearing Abbott as “bloodthirsty” and “inhumane.” Enter Biden’s own Justice Department. In a Supreme Court filing, the Biden admin wrote U.S. Border Patrol wasn’t even aware of the tragedy until an hour after it happened — which is when they claim Border Patrol “requested access to the site … to secure two additional migrants” traveling with the deceased. A day later, they admitted Mexican officials — not Texas — rescued the pair. Biden has spent far more time attacking Texas for securing the border than on securing the border. Therein lies the problem.

Advertisement

Every time Texas tries to secure its border, the Biden administration files a lawsuit.

The Biden administration once again pushed a false narrative at the border, now refuted by their own DOJ.



White House claim: “On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency… pic.twitter.com/B8bsP13Mxv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 16, 2024

The Biden administration once again pushed a false narrative at the border, now refuted by their own DOJ. White House claim: “On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency assistance.” DOJ filing: The migrants had already drowned at 8pm, and Border Patrol didn’t inform Texas until an hour later at 9pm. This, like the horseback patrol “whipping” claims - took off as a false narrative, generating headlines that claimed Texas blocked a federal rescue effort, leading to the drownings of three migrants. The DOJ now confirms, those migrants had been deceased for an hour before Texas was even alerted about it.

Again, look how long it took for the White House to exploit the story with a complete lie. The Biden administration is furious with Abbott for doing something to secure the border — something Biden refuses to do.

Advertisement

All they do is lie. Doesn't everyone know this already? — JWF (@JammieWF) January 16, 2024

On Sunday, CBS News, which fell for the White House story and ran with it, ran another article on the Biden administration warning it would "take action" against Texas.

Biden administration warns it will take action if Texas does not stop blocking federal agents from U.S. border area https://t.co/4vEg7LoBvp — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2024

Camilo Montoya-Galvez reported:

The Biden administration on Sunday demanded that Texas officials stop preventing federal Border Patrol agents from entering a section of the U.S. southern border commandeered by state National Guard soldiers last week, calling the actions "clearly unconstitutional," according to a letter obtained by CBS News. If the Texas National Guard does not heed the Biden administration's demand and cease its efforts to block Border Patrol's access to a public park in the border town of Eagle Pass, the Department of Homeland Security will refer the matter to the Justice Department and explore other options, Jonathan Meyer, the top lawyer at DHS, warned in his letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Meyer said Texas's abrupt move last week to seize control of Eagle Pass' Shelby Park, an area where Border Patrol used to inspect and hold migrants, had "impeded" federal operations to apprehend migrants and rescue those who may be in distress. He cited the drownings of three migrants, a woman and two children, near Shelby Park on Friday.

Advertisement

"He cited the drownings of three migrants." This is just like the whipping of Haitian migrants all over again.

Make them take action



Make them send someone with the express purpose of opening the border for everyone to see https://t.co/KQHSvZc3aD — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) January 16, 2024

They’ll take action against Texas before they take action against Iran. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) January 16, 2024

This is the hill to die on if ever there was one. Arrest me for protecting the US border with cameras rolling. Please. — Fox Fire (@RutRemy) January 16, 2024

Make the feds use force to open the border. — SMoD 2024 (@SMOD_2024) January 16, 2024

And record it. — OkeeDokee (@AshesAdvisor) January 16, 2024

Texans are fed up with this joke of an administration (propped up by former Obama White House officials) pushing a wide open lawless border down our throats. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) January 16, 2024

Some people have some serious apologizing to do.



They won't. — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) January 16, 2024

Biden never apologized to the Border Patrol agents he claimed whipped migrants.

Again, show us one action the Biden administration has taken to control the border.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use thecodeto get 40% off your VIP membership!