BOOM: Bill Melugin Fact-Nukes TF Out of Former Obama Bro Demanding Abbott be TRIED for Migrant Drownings

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on January 14, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats love creating a problem so they can turn around and pretend to solve it.

For example, the way Biden keeps trying to pretend people going back to work AFTER Democratic governors shut so-called 'non-essential jobs' down to protect us from a virus with a 99%+ survival rate somehow counts as jobs he's created. Ok, so to be fair we're pretty sure Biden has no clue he's even really the president most days so it's his handlers who keep pushing that lie but still.

And as we just wrote about, the southern border crisis was an intentional policy decision by the Biden admin back in 2021. So seeing this from former Obama appointee and Democratic 'strategist,' Sawyer Hackett, is obnoxious. Not to mention perfect timing.

No, Sawyer.

If we're playing this game Biden is to blame.

Democrats are to blame.

Anyone pretending we're racist or xenophobic for wanting our border secure is to blame.

Oh, there's also THIS:

From his longish post:

FULL STATEMENT: 

“The Texas Military Department is aware of a social media post concerning the drownings of 3 migrants. 

TMD was contacted by Border Patrol at approximately 9:00 pm about a migrant distress situation. TMD had a unit in the vicinity of the boat ramp and actively searched the river with lights and night vision goggles. No migrants were observed. 

At approximately 9:45 pm TMD observed a group of Mexican authorities responding to an incident on the Mexico side of the river bank. TMD reported their observations back to Border Patrol and they confirmed that the Mexican authorities required no additional assistance. At that time TMD ceased search operations.

At no time did TMD security personnel along the river observe any distressed migrants, nor did TMD turn back any illegal immigrants from the US during this period. Also, at no point was TMD made aware of any bodies in the area of Shelby Park nor was TMD made aware of any bodies being discovered on the U.S. side of the border regarding this situation.

TMD maintains water rescue equipment and actively works with local EMS to aid migrants in need of medical care.”

John Hayward Takes Hamas Sympathizers 'Mostly Peacefully Protesting' (LOL!) Apart in MERCILESS Thread
Sam J.
But nice try, dude.

The southern border is truly a losing issue for Democrats.

And sadly, for our country.

