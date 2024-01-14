BOOM: Bill Melugin Fact-Nukes TF Out of Former Obama Bro Demanding Abbott be TRIED for Migrant Drownings

Democrats love creating a problem so they can turn around and pretend to solve it.

For example, the way Biden keeps trying to pretend people going back to work AFTER Democratic governors shut so-called 'non-essential jobs' down to protect us from a virus with a 99%+ survival rate somehow counts as jobs he's created. Ok, so to be fair we're pretty sure Biden has no clue he's even really the president most days so it's his handlers who keep pushing that lie but still.

And as we just wrote about, the southern border crisis was an intentional policy decision by the Biden admin back in 2021. So seeing this from former Obama appointee and Democratic 'strategist,' Sawyer Hackett, is obnoxious. Not to mention perfect timing.

Last night a woman and two children drowned crossing the Rio Grande River near Shelby Park—land recently seized by the Texas National Guard, who blocked Border Patrol from accessing the land.



Greg Abbott is responsible for these deaths. And he should be tried accordingly. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 13, 2024

No, Sawyer.

If we're playing this game Biden is to blame.

Democrats are to blame.

Anyone pretending we're racist or xenophobic for wanting our border secure is to blame.

Oh, there's also THIS:

NEW: The Texas Military Department has released a statement denying TX Congressman @RepCuellar’s claim that TX soldiers blocked Border Patrol from rescuing drowning migrants and refused to offer assistance themselves near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.



FULL STATEMENT:



“The Texas… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 14, 2024

From his longish post:

FULL STATEMENT:

“The Texas Military Department is aware of a social media post concerning the drownings of 3 migrants. TMD was contacted by Border Patrol at approximately 9:00 pm about a migrant distress situation. TMD had a unit in the vicinity of the boat ramp and actively searched the river with lights and night vision goggles. No migrants were observed. At approximately 9:45 pm TMD observed a group of Mexican authorities responding to an incident on the Mexico side of the river bank. TMD reported their observations back to Border Patrol and they confirmed that the Mexican authorities required no additional assistance. At that time TMD ceased search operations. At no time did TMD security personnel along the river observe any distressed migrants, nor did TMD turn back any illegal immigrants from the US during this period. Also, at no point was TMD made aware of any bodies in the area of Shelby Park nor was TMD made aware of any bodies being discovered on the U.S. side of the border regarding this situation. TMD maintains water rescue equipment and actively works with local EMS to aid migrants in need of medical care.”

But nice try, dude.

You have millions of ILLEGAL aliens being incentivized to cross a national border and enter foreign territory only to get free lodging, education, and health benefits at the host taxpayers’ expense and this tends to happen.



You want to stop these deaths? SHUT DOWN THE BORDER! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 14, 2024

False!



No, he is NOT responsible for their deaths. Did he put them in that water? Was there something threatening their lives on the Mexico side of the border to make them go into the water?



This is Joe Biden's and Mayorkas's fault. You have NOBODY to blame but yourselves,… — SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) January 14, 2024

Not really; Biden opened the border. This is all on Joe. — Hakim P Mantis (@kareemjeanjr) January 13, 2024

You are wrong that blood is on the hands of the DEMOCRATS and #BidenBorderCrisis — Carrie Hartwig (@CarrieMyHart) January 14, 2024

Sad. Almost as sad as the THOUSANDS of Fentanyl deaths caused by our non-border crisis, and the thousands of children who have disappeared into America. The Federal government is a processing funnel for 8 million illegal "migrants" and you know it. — Mikey Adams (@MikeyAdams420) January 14, 2024

The southern border is truly a losing issue for Democrats.

And sadly, for our country.

