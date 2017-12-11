Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has some strong views and some strange timing. In mid-November, she enraged lefties by saying that President Bill Clinton should have resigned during the Monica Lewinsky scandal — and that was after she had hit the campaign trail with Bill and Hillary in 2016.

Even then, though, she couldn’t quite bring herself to call for Sen. Al Franken’s resignation, despite photographic evidence of him groping a sleeping woman.

What about President Trump, then? On Monday, after three women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment appeared on “Megyn Kelly TODAY,” Gillibrand is saying that Trump should resign — but knowing he won’t, she’s instead calling for Congress to investigate.

President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 11, 2017

Sen. Ron Wyden was also moved by the testimony of those who appeared with Megyn Kelly and independently called for a Congressional investigation.

These women are right. If @realDonaldTrump won't resign, Congress must investigate allegations by many, many women that he sexually assaulted and harassed them. No one is above the law. https://t.co/ySP9DVUgLP — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 11, 2017

The thing is, with so many in Congress either resigning over sexual misconduct allegations (e.g., John Conyers, Trent Franks) or standing accused of making payouts to accusers (Conyers again, Blake Farenthold, Alcee Hastings) … who are they to judge the president?

Obviously, The Resistance is back to cheering Gillibrand … with reservations.

No doubt many people will read this and catch a whiff of presidential aspirations, but Senator Gillibrand has been a leading voice in the Senate on holding sexual assailants accountable for nearly a decade now. https://t.co/HgX19dmJzW — Ryan Smith, but festive ☃ (@wryansmith) December 11, 2017

Why should he hold himself accountable? American public knew the allegations and voted for him anyway. But hey- at least you got rid of that monster Al Franken. You aren't as good at this as you think you are. https://t.co/BvJlNsLaaC — BKearns (@BKearnss) December 11, 2017

@alfranken, The irony is not lost on me either. It's 1984. Last week, I didn't hear @SenGillibrand say that Congress wasn't equipped to investigate properly, so @SenFranken should resign. I couldn't have heard that. I must get the chip in my brain fixed. #AlFrankenDoNotResign https://t.co/1onmxgjugp — Muddle-Age Spread (@muddleagespread) December 11, 2017

How does a statement so historically huge somehow carry so little fire and passion when D congresspersons deliver it? https://t.co/DVDepqhFkW — Benny (@WooBennyNMU) December 11, 2017

Congress should set an example by expelling though within its own walls who have committed acts of sexual harassment and assault. And then they should hold the rest of the government to those same standards. After all, they represent America. #pervertsInCongress #SexualHarassment https://t.co/HCa0vUCA8A — Aileen Maltese (@crippled0930) December 11, 2017

@SenKamalaHarris @SenFeinstein @SenSchumer @SenWarren Any of the rest of you want to jump on this bandwagon like you did against @alfranken? Or are you only willing when it affects your own party? https://t.co/XfydDov2bj — Bubbas1Mom (@DeNinaAhMujer) December 11, 2017

Too bad you couldn’t do the same for @senFranken. Oh, that’s right. He was in your way to the White House. I hope he DOES NOT RESIGN. https://t.co/q5SmIecIaG — Lindy King (@Lindy_King) December 11, 2017

Truth, but you should have done this LONG before you guys ruined Al Frankens career and hurt the Democratic party by creating a double standard and applying it only to Democrats. https://t.co/pmL6WoqMAg — russ carreiro (@rcmanassas) December 11, 2017

This all backfired on Gillibrand so hard. https://t.co/kGpZYKUgUH — SKIRT (@talktoskirt) December 11, 2017

At least Sen. Jeff Merkley has some company.

Enough is enough. @MooreSenate should drop out of the Alabama Senate race right now. @realDonaldTrump should also resign with his track record of horrific conduct towards more than 17 women. — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) December 8, 2017

Time to pop some popcorn.

