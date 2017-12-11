Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has some strong views and some strange timing. In mid-November, she enraged lefties by saying that President Bill Clinton should have resigned during the Monica Lewinsky scandal — and that was after she had hit the campaign trail with Bill and Hillary in 2016.

Even then, though, she couldn’t quite bring herself to call for Sen. Al Franken’s resignation, despite photographic evidence of him groping a sleeping woman.

What about President Trump, then? On Monday, after three women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment appeared on “Megyn Kelly TODAY,” Gillibrand is saying that Trump should resign — but knowing he won’t, she’s instead calling for Congress to investigate.

Sen. Ron Wyden was also moved by the testimony of those who appeared with Megyn Kelly and independently called for a Congressional investigation.

The thing is, with so many in Congress either resigning over sexual misconduct allegations (e.g., John Conyers, Trent Franks) or standing accused of making payouts to accusers (Conyers again, Blake FarentholdAlcee Hastings) … who are they to judge the president?

Obviously, The Resistance is back to cheering Gillibrand … with reservations.

Trending

At least Sen. Jeff Merkley has some company.

Time to pop some popcorn.

* * *

Related:

‘I wish I had been stronger then’: Accuser recalls time Trump asked for her PHONE NUMBER

Brave! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand still ‘very troubled’ about Al Franken, but won’t say he should resign

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: congressDonald TrumpinvestigationKirsten GillibrandMegyn KellyresignRon Wydensexual harassment